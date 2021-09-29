How TikTok is helping food-loving Filipinos bounce back this COVID-19 pandemic

Filipinos who aspire to set up their own food business can gain insights and information relevant to a food entrepreneur by tuning into live master classes at TikTok.

The app on Monday launched the “Negosyo Mo Na Yan” campaign that aims to help Filipinos cope financially in these trying times by empowering them to venture into businesses centered on food.

It said that most of the thriving local businesses that were launched during the COVID-19 pandemic were food-related.

A series of two-hour masterclasses will be available via TikTok Live from September 28 to October 3.

Filipinos only need to go to the accounts of the following partner speakers to learn tips and tricks of the trade: Puregold on Sept. 29 at 6 p.m., Abenson on Sept. 30 at 5 p.m., Canva on Oct. 1 at 6 p.m., When in Manila on Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. and Globe on Oct. 3 at 6 p.m.

The masterclass for GCash concluded on Tuesday evening.

A “#NegosyoRecipe” challenge will also be launched from October 4 to 21 in which participants can win prizes, including appliances and other tools that they need to start their own businesses.

Those who want to join needs to upload their best “negosyo recipes” on the platform using the mentioned hashtag.

A local bank said that a food business is a “pandemic-proof” venture since “there will always be a demand for food,” especially among Filipinos who are known to be “foodies” or those who are fond of eating and exploring cuisines.

It said that such a business will stand despite quarantine restrictions because entrepreneurs will only need an online presence and reliable delivery options for their ventures to thrive.