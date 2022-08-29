Security guard, supermarket employee return lost P600,000

Two mall employees from Baguio City returned the lost P600,000 to its owner on Sunday, August 27.

Supermarket employee Amani Sarip first spotted the lost bag containing the money above the rice display and informed security guard Rodney Visperas.

Visperas promptly brought the bag to customer service, thinking that the money might be needed for hospital expenses or business, he said in an interview with a local media.

Social media users extended their greetings to the two.

“These good people remind me to still have faith in human nature,” a Facebook user said.

“I hope they were rewarded for being honest. Well done!” an online user wrote.

“Honesty is the best policy. God bless you and your family. Salute to you,” a Facebook user said.

The Baguio City government and the SM City Baguio also commended the two for their honesty.

“Salute to both of you, sir and ma’am!” the Baguio City government said in a post.

“We are very proud na even if ganito ang sitwasyon natin, nasa pandemic pa rin tayo and we are still on road to recovery, pati yun mga indibidwal natin na mga empleyado are still on road to recovery hindi sila yun nate-tempt pa rin,” the mall manager said.