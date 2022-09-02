#RoadToNeoCityInMNL: Pinoy fans to give freebies during NCT 127 Manila concert

By
James Patrick Cruz
-
September 2, 2022 - 4:47 PM
135
The photo shows the member of NCT127 (NCT/Facebook)

The Filipino NCT fans are preparing goodies for their fellow czennie ahead of the NCT 127 concert in the SM Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, September 4. 

READ: ‘Lightsticks ready’: NCT 127 to stage concert in Manila next month

Here are some of the freebies you can receive from your fellow fans:

Keychain

A fan will give free keychains—a mini version of NCT lightstick or Neobong. 

Hair Tie

If you do not have a hair tie, a fan got your back. The czennie said she would distribute 100 scrunchies before the concert. 

Button Pins

For Haechan and Mark stans, a fan will give free button pins with the Kpop idol’s printed illustration. 

Snacks

In case you get hungry while waiting in line, some NCTzen will also distribute snacks. 

Fan-made concert ticket

A concert ticket is a souvenir in itself, but regular concertgoers know that this piece of paper tends to fade over time. To immortalize the concert,  a fan will hand out fan-made concert tickets. 

Albums

Another fan will also distribute NCT albums for free. 

Pain relief patch, essential oils

A fan literally got NCTzens back as she will be distributing pain relief patches and essential oils. 

Hand Banners

Fans can also expect a variety of hand banners featuring individual NCT members, tandems, and the group. 

 

