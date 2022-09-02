RoadToNeoCityInMNL: Pinoy fans to give freebies during NCT 127 Manila concert

The Filipino NCT fans are preparing goodies for their fellow czennie ahead of the NCT 127 concert in the SM Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, September 4.

READ: ‘Lightsticks ready’: NCT 127 to stage concert in Manila next month

Here are some of the freebies you can receive from your fellow fans:

Keychain

A fan will give free keychains—a mini version of NCT lightstick or Neobong.

Helloooo! I’ll be giving some NEOBONG 3D Print Keychains on the 4th! No need to follow hehe just approach me and get one! Will tweet once i arrive 💚

Location: tba, kung saan malamig at maganda ang CR haha Limited pcs only! Hehe see you all! #NCT127inManila #THELINKTourManila pic.twitter.com/2pwpPtxe75 — Cams (@camillefangirls) August 28, 2022

Hair Tie

If you do not have a hair tie, a fan got your back. The czennie said she would distribute 100 scrunchies before the concert.

Just finished packing!~~ Will be giving these to 100 NCTzens before the con, will tweet where I’m at together with a “password” for you to claim. Simple as that! Will also give an official Dicon PC of ur choice to the first 50 claimers!#NCT127inManila #THELINKTourManila pic.twitter.com/lQlySP1twt — angela 🦋 (@yutasangelbaby) August 31, 2022

Button Pins

For Haechan and Mark stans, a fan will give free button pins with the Kpop idol’s printed illustration.

HAECHAN & MARK support! 🐻🐯#NEOCITY_THE_LINK_MANILA September 4, 2022

SM Mall of Asia Arena Check the details below and see you on the day! 💚#NCT127inManila#THELINKTourManila pic.twitter.com/Wtun1x7GHO — d-2 ☻ (@hyuckshaul) August 28, 2022

Snacks

In case you get hungry while waiting in line, some NCTzen will also distribute snacks.

Will be giving away these freebies on September 4! 100pcs💚 To claim:

– like & rt

– show this tweet Time: TBA

Place:TBA See you!! 💚#NCT127inManila #NCT127 #THELINKTourManila pic.twitter.com/dForZMtydY — sandra/ see you nct127!💚 (@jongseong_17) September 2, 2022

Fan-made concert ticket

A concert ticket is a souvenir in itself, but regular concertgoers know that this piece of paper tends to fade over time. To immortalize the concert, a fan will hand out fan-made concert tickets.

NEO CITY : MANILA • THE LINK 🔗 Fanmade Concert Ticket Freebies 🎫 — hi! I will give out this as freebies on d-day!! Limited qty only so while stocks lasts. (о´∀`о) — 1 tix per nctzen only — time & loc: TBA See you all w/ 우리칠 🫶🏼🍀#NCT127inManila #THELINKTourManila pic.twitter.com/Rr3jDgWqG3 — 배리재 / seeing 127 again! D-2 (@fairyjaeh) August 24, 2022

Albums

Another fan will also distribute NCT albums for free.

hello! i finished packing my ga naaa see you on sept. 4 🫶🏻 please don't hesitate to approach me soon!! where : tim hortons (National University near arena)

time : 10-12pm just incase full na slot sa cafe on con day i will announce nalang if ever may changes on loc 🙂 https://t.co/P82kxpq6NZ pic.twitter.com/csnvHiLbBF — jaja d-2 (@vaIentinecart) August 28, 2022

Pain relief patch, essential oils

A fan literally got NCTzens back as she will be distributing pain relief patches and essential oils.

NCT 127 NEO CITY: MANILA – THE LINK GIVEAWAY We will be giving away essential oils and pain relief patches. Anyone can avail💚 See you on d-day! 📍LOCATION: TBA

TIME: September 4, 2022

1pm onwards until last supplies. #NCT127TheLinkinManila #NCT127inManila pic.twitter.com/VVshevzTfA — Sanji (@SANJITIX) August 28, 2022

Hand Banners

Fans can also expect a variety of hand banners featuring individual NCT members, tandems, and the group.

💚 CONCERT SUPPORT FOR NCT 127 💚

in #NEOCITY_THE_LINK_MANILA 🗓 22.09.04

📍 SM Mall of Asia Arena HOW TO CLAIM?

🔗 Like, RT & Follow

🔗 Present proof and ticket

🔗 Find me on the day! *See photo and thread for more info See you, Czennies!#NCT127inManila#THELINKTourManila pic.twitter.com/KATLQJsaR5 — 🐹💚 (@MIT0KUNDRIA) August 26, 2022

NEO CITY: THE LINK in MANILA

• markhyuck banner support • CZENNIES, MARKFS and SUNFLOWERS! Ready for the concert? Here are the details for markhyuck my first and last banner support. Strictly 1 ticket : 1 banner only due to limited quantities. See you there! pic.twitter.com/kJcnm32kTJ — a ♡ (@aintmarkhyuck) August 27, 2022

Hi guys! I’ll be giving out hand banners on Sunday for the NCT 127 The Link Concert! Total of 300 hand banners to be given away! See you on September 4!#RoadToNeoCityInMNL#NCT127inManila #THELINKTourManila pic.twitter.com/eioBsUiacQ — Kapitan K-Pop Budol Gang PH (@KAPKPOPPH) September 1, 2022