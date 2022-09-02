Campy revenge drama ‘Wildflower’ to stream on Netflix Philippines

It’s a dream come true for Ivy Aguas’ fans.

Popular revenge drama series “Wildflower” will stream on Netflix Philippines next week after it has ended its run four years ago.

Fans of the Kapamilya show alerted the public when they saw the series appear on the streaming platform with a notice that reads: “Seasons Coming September 9.”

The post was accompanied by a preview of one of the series’ episodes which features a young Lily Cruz, the protagonist, encountering governor Julio Ardiente on the road as their car breaks down.

A Twitter fan account dedicated to Maja Salvador was among those that shared the announcement.

Fans expectedly expressed their elation upon learning of the news.

“LET’S EAT THIS CAMPY SHOW UP,” a Twitter user said.

“YASSSS WILDFLOWER ON NETFLIX, FINALLY. DASURV,” another user exclaimed.

“Finally, pwede na i-binge watch,” a different Pinoy commented with a clapping emoji.

Others also hoped that another Kapamilya drama starred by Maja, “The Killer Bride,” would also be streamed on the platform.

“The Killer Bride [naman] sana next,” a Twitter user said in response to the development.

“‘YUNG KILLER BRIDE DIN. DESERVE NUN MA-NETFLIX!!!!” another online user exclaimed.

“The Killer Bride” is another hit TV series of Maja where she played the role of a falsely accused woman bent on exacting revenge on those who have wronged her.

Meanwhile, the “Wildflower” is a four-season show telling the story of Maja’s Lily Cruz falling victim to the powerful Ardiente family and how she assumes a different identity in the form of Ivy Aguas, a strong-willed woman, to avenge those wronged by the family.

The show is known for its campy scenes involving catfights, confrontations, comebacks, faceoffs and fight scenes among its characters.

It is also known for the characters’ unforgettable lines such as Ivy’s “I was born ready,” Arnaldo’s “I was born to lead” and Emilia’s “You are a two-faced b*tch,” among others.

“Wildflower” was nominated for Best Asian Drama in the 1st Asia Contents Awards in 2019.

Maja, meanwhile, won Best Actress for her portrayal of its main character.