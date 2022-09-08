‘Bike to work’: DepEd installs new bicycle racks for employees in main office

A Department of Education official showcased new bike racks at its central office to promote active transport to their employees.

Kris Ablan, DepEd undersecretary, posted photos and a video that showed the new facilities at DepEd’s main headquarters via social media.

Ablan released on Twitter a video that showed the location of the new bike racks for DepEd employees.

He also showed the area that will be converted into a shower facility for cyclists.

“DepEd Central Office Bike Friendly End-of-trip Facilities Update: Okay na ang bike parking. Next na ang shower room. This is to encourage DepEd employees to bike to work,” Ablan said.

On Facebook, Ablan thanked Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto and Pasig Transport for the bike racks.

DepEd’s Central Office is located along Meralco Avenue in Pasig City.

“Yung kayang gawin, gawin. May maayos na pong parkingan para sa mga DepEd central office bikers. Bike racks courtesy of Mayor Vico Sotto and Pasig Transport. Maraming salamat po!” the undersecretary said.

Ablan also posted photos of the new facility for bikes behind the office building.

Pasig Transport has been developing safer infrastructures for cyclists. Last March of the same year, the agency released a video that showed bike lanes along the major roads in Ortigas Center.

Many Filipinos have since shifted to bikes as their mode of transportation after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the government to implement lockdowns, restricting public transportation.

Citing results from a Social Weather Station poll, a recent news report stated that there are four bicycle owners to every car owner in the National Capital Region.

The survey was reportedly conducted from May 2020 to April 2022.

This once again triggered the public clamor to improve better bike lanes in thoroughfares and biking spaces in business establishments in Metro Manila.

