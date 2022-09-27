‘Call for succors’: How you can donate old clothes, food to farmers, fisherfolk

A social enterprise called for donations in-kind for fisherfolk and farmers affected by Typhoon “Karding” (International name: Noru).

Rural Rising Philippines (RuRi) launched the call for donations on Sunday night after some Filipinos insisted on sending the organization monetary support. It was written by co-founder Ace Estrada.

“For those insisting to send monetary support, huwag po muna. Yun po munang mga lumang damit, pagkain at kaldero muna. We need to wait for reports to come in, then we make a plan of action to help. God bless you for asking,” he said.

At the time the post was uploaded, “Karding” has yet to traverse Luzon.

Estrada said that he and his wife Andie, also the co-founder of RuRi, just received the alerts from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

They also just arrived from a trip to an Aeta community in Floridablanca, Pampanga.

“Signal #4 in Pampanga—that’s where we were, in the mountains near the Bataan boundary. Signal #5 in Dingalan, #4 in Gabaldon, #3 in Nueva Vizcaya and Benguet—that’s where most of our farmers are,” he said.

To prepare for the looming storm, Estrada made an early call for succor for in-kind donations that will be distributed to RuRi’s farmers and fisherfolk.

“RuRi, we are not being alarmist but this early we would like to tell you that we shall be making a Call for Succor for the farmers and fisherfolk that will surely be affected by this typhoon that will further test them. We don’t know where in these provinces we’ll be most needed, but we’ll be there,” Estrada said.

Relief support may include clothes, used pots and pans, and canned food.

“Please could you start thinking of things you can have us distribute in the coming days. Clothes you no longer wear, used pots and pans, and perhaps some canned/packaged food that you can spare from your stores. We shall welcome them with open arms at our drop-off points,” Estrada said.

Those who wish to donate may drop their donations at the following locations:

RURI HOUSE—72 Maayusin Street, UP Village, Diliman, Quezon City (0917 718 7787)

RURI SOUTH—Old Transport Terminal Bldg., Alabang Town Center, Theater Dr., Ayala Alabang, Muntinlupa (0197 166 7787)

“Stay safe tonight, everyone, dear farmers, dear RuRi members. May God bless us all,” Estrada said.

As of writing, the NDRRMC recorded 164 affected families and 653 affected persons due to Karding.

The tropical cyclone was initially categorized as a “Super Typhoon” on Sunday. It was downgraded into a “typhoon” on Sunday evening.

Karding left the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 8 p.m. on Monday.

