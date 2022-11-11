Caritas appeals more aid for ‘Paeng’ victims in 10 dioceses

Caritas Philippines has appealed for more aid to meet the basic needs of people who are still struggling from the effects of severe tropical storm “Paeng” that recently hit the country.

The church’s humanitarian arm launched this week a solidarity appeal for the victims of massive flooding and deadly landslides caused by the storm.

Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo, its national director, said at least 20,000 families in at least 10 dioceses across the country are still in need of further assistance.

“The vastness of damages to properties and lives indicates that we need more resources to help the rebuilding process, and to immediately respond to urgent needs,” Bagaforo said.

“Hence, we again would like to humbly request your solidarity to assist at least 19,610 families in 10 dioceses,” he said.

The 10 dioceses include Cotabato, San Carlos, Boac, San Pablo, San Jose de Antique, Kalibo, Capiz, Gumaca, Caceres, and San Jose in Occidental Mindoro.

Among the needs of the affected families are food packs, sleeping kits, hygiene kits, school supplies, medicines, water, and shelter repair.

The national Caritas has already launched an online appeal for donations as early as Nov. 4 for the victims of Paeng, known internationally as Nalgae.

At least P3.7 million worth of donations and pledges have so far been received by the church’s humanitarian agency.

Those interested in helping may deposit their donations to any of their three bank accounts, with a similar account name of “CBCP Caritas Filipinas Foundation Inc.”.

These are in BPI (4951-007116), Metrobank (632-7-632-028586), and BDO (00450803419-2).

The death toll from the storm has reached 150, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported on Tuesday.

As of November 5, more than four million Filipinos were affected by the calamity, authorities said.

