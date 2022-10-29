Rundown: Where you can donate to ‘Paeng’ relief efforts

Several school organizations, non-government organizations, fan groups and concerned citizens launched donation drives to send help to Filipinos affected by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae.)

The STS, last located over the coastal waters of San Juan, Batangas (13.7°N, 121.5°E), packs maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometer per hour near the center, gustiness of up to 130 km/h, and central pressure of 985 hPa.

Paeng caused heavy rains and flooding in several parts of the country including the Visayas and Mindanao region.

The National Risk Reduction and Management Council said Paeng has left 45 dead so far.

READ: NCR braces for ‘Paeng,’ death toll cut to 45

It also forced residents to evacuate in the meantime.

Several areas, including the National Capital Region, are bracing for the onslaught of Paeng.

The state weather bureau advised the public of heavy to intense with at times torrential rains likely over Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, Marinduque, Romblon, Mindoro Provinces, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands.

Meanwhile, in view of the impact of Paeng Visayas and Mindanao provinces, the organizations mobilized donation drives to send help to residents affected.

“Local residents were caught unprepared for evacuation as the storm grew in intensity in the late hours of the night,” BluePrints Foundation’s post read.

“With that, we, from BluePrints Foundation is pleading with your kind hearts for any in-kind gifts to meet the most pressing needs of the flood victims in partnership with the Local Government Units concerned,” it added.

“We will make sure that the casualties receive all of your in-kind donations we receive from this fundraising campaign,” the post also read.

Below appears a list of donation channels where you can send cash or in-kind aid such as food, water, clothes, hygiene kits, among others, to Paeng relief operations:

THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH! We were able to raise 35K php as of writing to give to @angatbuhay_ph for the victims of Typhoon Paeng. This is the best birthday gift! If you still want to send in your help and pa-bday to me, here’s my gcash. @gcashofficial paayos naman ng system asap pls pic.twitter.com/h5x7mbVaa0 — Ms. Eva Birthday Gurl Le Queen (@eva_lequeen) October 29, 2022





































Apart from seeking monetary assistance and in-kind donations, some groups are also calling for more organizations and volunteers to help with their donation drive.

Community Pantry is also setting up community kitchen in affected areas. You may support the initiative here: