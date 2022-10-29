Meralco gives safety tips on using electrical devices, appliances amid ‘Paeng’ threat

The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) on Saturday assured the public that its personnel and systems are ready to respond to the potential impact of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae).

The STS is expected to affect portions of its franchise area over the long weekend that coincides with the commemoration of All Saints’ Day.

In an advisory on social media, Meralco informed the public that its business centers will be closed on October 31 until November 1, both declared special non-working holidays.

Despite this, the electric firm said that the personnel are on standby for their clients’ concerns.

“We are one with the nation in observing All Saints’ Day. While Meralco Business Centers will be closed from October 31 to November 1 which are declared as special non-working holidays, we would like to assure our customers that Meralco personnel will be on standby 24/7 to respond to any troubles and concerns related to our facilities,” Joe Zaldarriaga, Meralco vice president and head of corporate communications said.

“For a worry-free long weekend, we urge our customers to continue practicing electrical safety and energy efficiency measures,” he added.

Flooding

Meanwhile, amid the threats posed by STS “Paeng,” the electric company gave safety tips on how to use electronic devices and appliances in case of flooding.

These are the following:

Ensure that the main electrical power switch or circuit breaker is off. Be sure to be dry when being in contact with any electrical facility.

Unplug appliances from wall sockets. Turn off permanently connected equipment and unscrew all light bulbs if possible.

Remove mud and dirt from service equipment or the main circuit breaker/fuse and its enclosure using rubber gloves and rubber-soled shoes.

Make sure that all electrical wires, connectors, and other wiring devices are completely dry.

When all electrical wires and accessories have dried and are clean, the wiring system of all appliances must be checked by a licensed electrician. Do not turn on flood-damaged electrical appliances.

Meralco gave similar tips on its social media accounts.

Communication channels

The firm advised the public to keep all channels of communication open and charge their communication gadgets such as mobile phones, laptops and radios, among others.

It said that simple energy efficiency practices will help electricity end-users to manage their consumption better. These include turning off appliances when not in use, especially when going away for several days during the long weekend, unless the appliances are designed to stay on such as refrigerators.

Likewise, Meralco said that the public can use its Appliance Calculator available via the Meralco Mobile App, that lets customers know how much their gadgets and appliances consume. This would help them manage their monthly budget better.

Power outage

Aside from concerns on flooding and communication channels, there are also reported power outages amid the severe tropical storm.

Those who experience power outage may reach Meralco through its social media accounts on Facebook (www.facebook.com/meralco) and Twitter (@meralco).

They may also text their concerns to 0920-9716211 or 0917-5516211, or contact the Meralco Hotline at 16211 and 8631-1111.

The electric company also has an online outage map to determine the power status of your respective areas and updates on resolution. The map can be viewed on this link. —Rosette Adel