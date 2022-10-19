Here’s how you can get the ‘BBM sugar’

The Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) is now selling packets of sugar with “BBM” labels for P70 per kilo.

This is available to the public from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday to Friday at the SRA building in North Avenue, Quezon City.

The public may only avail three kilos per transaction to avoid hoarding. The regulatory body also noted that these sugars are not for resale.

Based on price monitoring of SRA as of October 7, a kilo of refined sugar is being sold at P96.16 and P101.29 in Metro Manila supermarkets and public markets, respectively.

In October last year, the price of refined sugar was at P55.00 per kilo.

Meanwhile, the SRA is also selling the BBM-labeled sugar in its Bacolod City office at P70 per kilo.

The Kadiwa rolling stores and Kadiwa on Wheels will also sell a kilo of sugar at the same price to make it “affordable and accessible” to the public.

Last month, the country’s annual inflation quickened to 6.9% from 6.3% in August, reflecting higher food prices, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported.

