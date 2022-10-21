LTO summons owner, driver of sports car spotted along EDSA bus lane

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) released a show cause order against the owner and driver of a sports car who passed by the EDSA bus lane, which is exclusive for public buses, ambulances, and government vehicles in an emergency.

LTO asked the foreign owner and driver of the vehicle to report to the office’s Intelligence and Investigation Division on Monday, October 24.

The driver and owner were also asked to submit a report explaining why the state should not file an administrative case against them and why the driver’s license should not be revoked.

“We will not tolerate this kind of intrusion into road lanes that were assigned for the exclusive use of specific types of vehicles during the state of national health emergency, which still exists today,” LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Teofilo Guadiz III said.

“The LTO does not and will not condone this wanton disregard for traffic laws so the owner and driver have a lot of explaining to do. We will also make sure that the appropriate penalties are applied so this won’t happen again,” Guadiz stressed.