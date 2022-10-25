Rundown: Guidelines, cemetery schedules for Undas 2022

A few days before thousands visit cemeteries for the first time in more than two years for All Saints’ and All Souls’ days, local government units in Metro Manila released guidelines and safety protocols.
Manila
From October 29 to November 2, the following are prohibited inside the Manila North Cemetery and Manila South Cemetery.
- Children ages 12 years old and below
- Unvaccinated individuals
- Any type of vehicle
- Alcoholic beverages
- Flammable materials
- Firearms and any sharp objects (knife, cutter, etc.)
- Videoke or any sound system that may cause loud sounds
- Deck of cards, bingo cards, or any kind of gambling
Schedules
- October 25 – Last day of cleaning, painting, and renovation of graves
- October 28 to November 2 – Interment operations are temporarily suspended
- October 29 to November 2 – Main gates of the Manila North and Manila South Cemeteries are open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. only
Pasay
The Pasay City government released the following guidelines for those who will visit cemeteries:
- Those with fever, cough, cold, and unvaccinated are not allowed to enter the cemetery
- Alcoholic drinks, sharp objects, speakers, and objects used in gambling are not allowed.
- Ensure to always wash your hand
- Wear face mask
- Implement social distancing
Schedules
- October 28 – Last day of cleaning, painting, and renovation of graves
- October 30 – Last day of internment operations
- October 30 to November 2 – Vehicles are prohibited inside the cemetery
Caloocan
Based on the Facebook post of Caloocan City Mayor Dale Gonzalo “Along” Malapitan, the following are not allowed inside the Caloocan cemeteries:
- Unvaccinated individuals
- Alcoholic drinks, sharp objects, speakers, and objects used in gambling
- Vehicles
- Individuals with more than 37.5°C temperature
Everyone is also urged to wear face masks and observe social distancing and other minimum health protocols.
Schedules
- October 25 – Last day of cleaning, painting, and renovation of graves
- October 28 to November 3 – Interment operations are temporarily closed
- October 30 – Last day of internment operations
From October 29 to November 2, the cemetery is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Navotas
The following are not allowed inside the Navotas cemeteries:
- Alcoholic beverages
- Any sharp objects
- Gambling
- Objects that may cause loud sounds
The public is also advised to wear a face mask and observe social distancing. The local government also suggested not bringing children or senior citizens to ensure their safety.
Malabon
The following items are prohibited in cemeteries according to the Malabon City Health office:
- Pointed/bladed metals or weapons
- Firearms, explosives, and firecrackers
- Illegal drugs
- Portable cooking stoves or LPG
- Liquor and other intoxicating drinks
- Speakers
Valenzuela
For Valenzuela City, the following are not allowed inside the cemetery:
- 11 years old and younger
- Overnight stay
- Gambling
- Karaoke/ videoke and speakers in barangays where cemeteries are located
- Sharp objects
- Explosives
- Firearms
- Cooking equipment
- Flammable chemicals and toxic substances
- Flying of drone
The following meanwhile is discouraged to visit the cemetery:
- Senior citizens
- Unvaccinated/Not fully vaccinated
- Immunocompromised
- Physically incapacitated
From October 29 to November 1, a liquor ban will be implemented in the following barangay:
- Karuhatan
- Maysan
- Lawang Bato
- Palasan
- Veinte Reales
- Arkong Bato
Public and private cemeteries are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. from October 29 to November 1.
San Juan
Mayor Francis Zamora said in an interview with ABS-CBN that wearing face masks will only be required when the cemetery hits 50% of its capacity.
Cemeteries in San Juan are open from 6 a.m. until 12 p.m. from October 29 to November 2.