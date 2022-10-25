Rundown: Guidelines, cemetery schedules for Undas 2022

A few days before thousands visit cemeteries for the first time in more than two years for All Saints’ and All Souls’ days, local government units in Metro Manila released guidelines and safety protocols.

Manila

From October 29 to November 2, the following are prohibited inside the Manila North Cemetery and Manila South Cemetery.

Children ages 12 years old and below

Unvaccinated individuals

Any type of vehicle

Alcoholic beverages

Flammable materials

Firearms and any sharp objects (knife, cutter, etc.)

Videoke or any sound system that may cause loud sounds

Deck of cards, bingo cards, or any kind of gambling

Schedules

October 25 – Last day of cleaning, painting, and renovation of graves

October 28 to November 2 – Interment operations are temporarily suspended

October 29 to November 2 – Main gates of the Manila North and Manila South Cemeteries are open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. only

Pasay

The Pasay City government released the following guidelines for those who will visit cemeteries:

Those with fever, cough, cold, and unvaccinated are not allowed to enter the cemetery

Alcoholic drinks, sharp objects, speakers, and objects used in gambling are not allowed.

Ensure to always wash your hand

Wear face mask

Implement social distancing

Schedules

October 28 – Last day of cleaning, painting, and renovation of graves

October 30 – Last day of internment operations

October 30 to November 2 – Vehicles are prohibited inside the cemetery

Caloocan

Based on the Facebook post of Caloocan City Mayor Dale Gonzalo “Along” Malapitan, the following are not allowed inside the Caloocan cemeteries:

Unvaccinated individuals

Alcoholic drinks, sharp objects, speakers, and objects used in gambling

Vehicles

Individuals with more than 37.5°C temperature

Everyone is also urged to wear face masks and observe social distancing and other minimum health protocols.

Schedules

October 25 – Last day of cleaning, painting, and renovation of graves

October 28 to November 3 – Interment operations are temporarily closed

October 30 – Last day of internment operations

From October 29 to November 2, the cemetery is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Navotas

The following are not allowed inside the Navotas cemeteries:

Alcoholic beverages

Any sharp objects

Gambling

Objects that may cause loud sounds

The public is also advised to wear a face mask and observe social distancing. The local government also suggested not bringing children or senior citizens to ensure their safety.

Malabon

The following items are prohibited in cemeteries according to the Malabon City Health office:

Pointed/bladed metals or weapons

Firearms, explosives, and firecrackers

Illegal drugs

Portable cooking stoves or LPG

Liquor and other intoxicating drinks

Speakers

Valenzuela

For Valenzuela City, the following are not allowed inside the cemetery:

11 years old and younger

Overnight stay

Gambling

Karaoke/ videoke and speakers in barangays where cemeteries are located

Sharp objects

Explosives

Firearms

Cooking equipment

Flammable chemicals and toxic substances

Flying of drone

The following meanwhile is discouraged to visit the cemetery:

Senior citizens

Unvaccinated/Not fully vaccinated

Immunocompromised

Physically incapacitated

From October 29 to November 1, a liquor ban will be implemented in the following barangay:

Karuhatan

Maysan

Lawang Bato

Palasan

Veinte Reales

Arkong Bato

Public and private cemeteries are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. from October 29 to November 1.

San Juan

Mayor Francis Zamora said in an interview with ABS-CBN that wearing face masks will only be required when the cemetery hits 50% of its capacity.

Cemeteries in San Juan are open from 6 a.m. until 12 p.m. from October 29 to November 2.