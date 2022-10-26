Angat Buhay NGO calls for mental health professionals for Bayanihan E-Konsulta

Non-government organization Angat Buhay is looking for mental health professionals who can help them expand their services to help those needing emotional, psychological and social support.

The NGO on Tuesday reshared its post announcing their call for medical volunteers for their teleconsultation services, Bayanihan E-Konsulta (BEK).

These include psychologists, psychiatrists, psychometricians and non-medical volunteers.

“Ipaabot natin ang mental health services para sa mga nangangailangang kababayan,” BEK said.

Those interested may sign up on this link.

BEK is a previous initiative during former vice president Leni Robredo‘s term as part of her office’s COVID-19 response efforts.

It has since reopened under her NGO where it continues to offer teleconsultation services.

Earlier this month, Angat Buhay said that BEK would also involve volunteer mental health professionals.

It added that this will be part of its public education programs and that there will be workshops for its volunteer network for them to conduct psychosocial debriefing, especially during calamities.

“Accessible mental health care? Check na check!” the NGO said before.

It also partnered with another group last July in a bid to conduct mental health decompression sessions for its own volunteers, partners and staff twice a month.