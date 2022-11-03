Viral ‘Mano Po Legacy’ script challenges qualifications of politicians

A scene from the GMA drama “Mano Po Legacy: The Flower Sisters” was praised by the public for its hard-hitting script that questions the qualification of people seeking a government post.

The viral scene shows Rafael Rosell playing the role of Julian Gomez, asking his wife, Violet Chua-Dee, portrayed by Beauty Gonzales, for P40 million to fund his election campaign.

“Seryoso ka ba talaga? Papasukin mo ang politka kagaya ng pamilya mo?” Beauty’s character asked.

“Hon, parang wala kang tiwala sa kakayahan kong tumakbo sa public office?” Rafael’s character responded.

“Because you don’t know anything. I mean, anong alam mo sa pagpapatakbo ng probinsya o ‘di kaya small town? Wala kang experience. Hindi ka nga nakapagtapos ng college dahil wala kang ibang inatupag kundi ang mag-party,” Beauty’s character bluntly said.

“Because you don’t know anything. I mean, anong alam mo sa pagpapatakbo ng probinsya o ‘di kaya small town? Wala kang experience. Hindi ka nga nakapagtapos ng college dahil wala kang ibang inatupag kundi ang mag-party.”

“Hon, lahat natutunan. Hindi mo kailangan ng diploma para maglingkod sa bayan. Ang kailangan mo lang ay sincerity, dignity and integrity,” the husband argued.

Beauty’s character laughed at her husband’s response and said, “no comment.”

“Think about it, kapag nanalo ako kasama kita sa tagumpay ko. You will be politician’s wife—powerful, influential. Hindi ka na mamaliitin ng pamilya mo,” Rafael’s character continued to persuade his wife.



How the public reacted

The clip of the scene gained traction on social media. Many praised Beauty’s portrayal and the relevance of the script.

“The scriptwriter of this drama spoke at a film seminar I attended. She was amazing,” a TikTok user said in a comment.

“UNHINGED YUNG WRITER I LOVE,” a social media user commented.

“Whoo, bilib talaga ako sa mga script writer HAHAHAHAH tatapang niyo po,” an online user wrote with sobbing and clapping emoji.

“Ang gandaaaa,” a TikTok user said.

“GMA ako kinakabahan sainyo ang tapang nyo hahahaha. Pero ang ganda nito lakas maka The Penthouse,” a social media user said referring to the award-winning South Korean drama “The Penthouse: War in Life.”

“Art imitates life, ika nga nila,” a Facebook user said.

“The shade is on point,” an online user said.

“Mano Po Legacy: The Flower Sisters,” which premiered on October 31, can be watched on GMA at 9:35 p.m. from Monday to Friday. Its cast includes Aiko Melendez, Aiko Melendez, Angel Guardian, Paul Salas and Mikee Quintos, among others.