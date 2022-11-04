Shade? DJ Chacha, Lourd de Veyra’s comments on radio program gains buzz

A clip of DJ Chacha and Lourd de Veyra in the November 4th episode of a morning infotainment radio program earned viral status due to their on-air commentaries.

Lourd substituted for the program’s co-host, broadcaster Ted Failon, in the program “Ted Failon at DJ Chacha sa Radyo5” which airs on Radyo5 92.3 News FM on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

In the Friday episode, Lourd brought up “Christmas hacks” as a topic, saying that Filipinos need to switch up their noche buena meals since their prices are increasing.

DJ Chacha said that these include fried chicken, ingredients for spaghetti and fruit salad, among others.

Lourd then quipped that Pinoys can prepare a “salad hampaslupa” as an alternative and humored DJ Chacha by saying how it can be done.

DJ Chacha then recalled one of their reporters mentioning that the cabbage’s price decreased.

Their banter on creating alternative meals continued, with DJ Chacha saying they needed to be “creative” nowadays.

“We really have to be creative ngayong napakahirap ng buhay. Ang inflation rate ay 7.7 percent ngayong Oktubre. Kaya po sa ating mga kapatid na nakikinig, ‘wag na po kayo magtaka pagka pumunta kayong last week sa grocery, ta’s pagbalik niyo ngayon, ‘Ha?! ‘Yan na ‘yung presyo?'” she said.

“Nakakaloka talaga minsan. Sabi nga ng nanay ko, ‘pag namamalengke, presyo ngayon ng gulay, ginto. Talagang golden era. Welcome to the golden era,” DJ Chacha added, referencing the famous phrase used by supporters of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

The phrase was used to refer to his term which supposedly ushered in the “golden age” of the country because of alleged economic progress.

“Easy,” Lourd immediately responded to Chacha with amusement.

“Hindi kasi, lahat nagtataasan kasi,” she told him, referring to the prices of commodities.

“Alam mo, Cha, dapat kasi, nagkakaisa tayo,” Lourd said. “Unity.”

DJ Chacha agreed and then an excerpt of Katy Pery’s “Roar” played in the background.

The song became popular anew when it was performed at a campaign rally of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the 2022 national elections.

Meanwhile, DJ Chacha and Lourd’s interaction caught some Filipinos’ attention, with one Twitter account commenting, “Shade after shade after shade.”

Shade or to “throw shade” is defined as a “subtle, sneering expression of contempt for or disgust with someone” or something.

“The shade!!” another Twitter user said with a covered-eyes emoji.

“HAHAHAHHAA the shade,” commented a different Pinoy with rolling-on-the-floor laughing emojis.

Reports said the consumer price index climbed 7.7% in October from a year earlier, the fastest rise since December 2008.

This was driven by price gains in key commodity groups, particularly food and non-alcoholic beverages.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said it remains “prepared to take all further monetary policy actions necessary to bring inflation back to the target over the medium term.”

BSP Governor Felipe Medalla said the central bank will hike key interest rates by 75 basis points at its November 17 meeting to match the latest U.S. Federal Reserve’s tightening and temper any impact on the country’s exchange rate.

