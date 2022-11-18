Quiapo Church to hold ‘Walk of Faith’ on eve of Nazarene feast

As the traditional “traslacion” remains suspended, a procession, dubbed as “Walk of Faith”, will be held on the eve of the Black Nazarene feast next year, a Quiapo Church spokesman said Thursday.

Father Earl Allyson Valdez, however, clarified that the church’s image of the black Jesus Christ will not be included in the religious activity on January 8.

“We will not process the image of the Black Nazarene. We instead encourage devotees to bring their own miniature replicas that they use for prayer and devotion,” Valdez said.

“This Walk of Faith is done in order for us to gradually return to the practice of having a procession in honor of the Black Nazarene, but due to the pandemic, sans the image and with restrictions,” he said.

Devotees who are joining the procession from the Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church, according to him, are also encouraged to bring candles, rosaries and face masks.

While the route of the activity is still being finalized, Valdez said the procession will start at 12 midnight “to prevent clogging of entry and exit points in Quiapo Church”.

The Quiapo Church earlier announced it is letting go of the procession of Black Nazarene, usually held on Jan. 9, for the third straight year as COVID-19 continues to be a threat.

The priest said preparations are ongoing in coordination with local authorities to ensure “an orderly procession”.

“All the activities of the festivity will resume except that traditional procession or the traslacion,” Valdez added.

“In a way, it is also a gradual resumption of activities, perhaps in preparation for the actual traslacion in years to come,” he also said.