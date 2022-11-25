‘I’m coming over, London!’: Prince Marell to join DragCon UK in 2023

Prince Marell is the latest Filipino drag queen to join a big drag convention in the United Kingdom.

Prince informed her followers on Twitter that she will be coming to the DragCon UK, a big fan convention on all things drag, in January 2023.

She also accompanied her tweet with the official poster of her participation in the event.

“You alright babes?! I’m coming over, London!! See you at DragCon UK 2023!” Prince said.

“Soooo thrilled to visit and meet everyone. See you there! Get your #DragCon tickets now at http://rupaulsdragcon.com,” another user tweeted.

Prince is a contestant in the first season of “Drag Race Philippines,” the Philippine edition of the drag reality competition “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

She was eliminated in the episode premiere of the show after she lost to Lady Morgana in the final lip sync round.

Despite being the first to exit the franchise, Prince became notable for the heels she wore for her blue runway outfit under the theme “terno she betta don’t.”

It was the remark of Paolo Ballesteros, the main host/judge of the series, which made the heels memorable among the viewers.

“Those shoes,” Paolo commented on Princes’ heels repeatedly with aversion during the critique segment of the episode.

Prince even used the remark on her name on social media as “Prince ‘the shoooees!’ Marell”.

Her popularity seemed to have reached overseas as well.

Prince’s fans showered her with congratulatory remarks via the quote-retweets.

“Ackkkk congratsssss love,” one Twitter user said.

“Congratulations!!!! OMG!!!” another Twitter user tweeted.

“Goo Queen!” another Twitter user said.

Eva Le Queen, a finalist of “Drag Race Philippines” Season 1, asked Prince to bring home souvenir in jest.

“Pasalubong sana ng shingaling at piaya from UK @princemarell,” she said.

Precious Paula Nicole, the country’s first Drag Race Superstar, was the first to be announced as a guest and performer in the massive three-day fan conference.

DragCon UK will take place in ExCel London in London, England from Jan. 6 to 8, 2023.

