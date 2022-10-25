Philippines’ Precious Paula Nicole to grace ‘DragCon UK’

World of Wonder has released the lineup of drag queens who will participate in the much-anticipated return of “Drag Con UK” in January 2023.

“Drag Race Philippines” first-ever winner Precious Paula Nicole was previously announced to be joining them in this massive three-day fan conference.

In a post on October 23, WOW, the home of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” franchises, announced the names of all the drag queens who will join the “Full After Hours” performances in “Drag Con UK” on Jan. 7, 2023.

Precious’ promotional photo can be spotted among the rest of the superstars in the poster.

“Full After Hours party lineups RUVEALED! Join us on the #DragCon UK show floor on Fri and Sat night for two star-studded drag shows,” the post reads.

These shows are as follows:

“DragCon vs the World”

“All “Winners”

Precious will join the following queens:

Yvie Oddly

Envy Peru

Paloma

Vanessa Van Carter

Kylie Sonique Love

Jaida Essence Hall

Krystal Versace

Elektra Bionic

Giselle Lullaby

Icesis Couture

Blu Hydrangea

Sharonne

In the post, Wow Presents Plus also noted that the after-hours parties have separate tickets from the main drag conference.

“#DragCon UK After Hours parties are separately ticketed events, After Hours tickets must be purchased as an add-on with your Single Day or Weekend ticket,” the post reads.

“If you already have DragCon tickets but still need After Hours party tickets, email us at [email protected]!” it added.

Precious was crowned as the country’s first Drag Race Superstar during the finale on October 12, besting 11 other talented Filipino drag queens in the Philippine edition of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”.

These drag queens are Marina, Xilhouete, Eva, Minty Fresh, Lady Morgana, Viñas DeLuxe, Brigiding, Turing, Gigi Era, Prince and Corazon.

In her acceptance speech, the Bicolana drag queen dedicated her crown to all her fellow drag performers, both on-screen and off-screen.

Precious also said that she represented the senior queens, also called the “golden lolas” in the local drag industry.

The Drag Con UK, meanwhile, is an event where fans get to meet and interact with their favorite queens and celebrities.

They can also watch performances on the runways, shop and also engage in different activities from exhibitors at the venue.