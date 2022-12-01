‘Most expensive globally’: Filipinos cry over onion price at P300 per kilo

Onion price in the Philippines has become the most expensive in the world, based on a global price monitoring website.

In Metro Manila, a kilo of red onions costs around P280 to P300 based on the latest monitoring of the Department of Agriculture.

This is more than three folds higher than the global average price of $1.51 (P85.14), based on Global Product Prices. ($1= P56.39; Figures from Google exchange rate)

A kilo of red onions is also more expensive than a kilo of chicken priced at P190.

The DA said the reason behind the soaring price of red onions is still unknown. The agency is still coordinating with the Bureau of Plant Industry to investigate the price hike.

Following this news, some Filipinos expressed their dismay as the price of red onions hit P300 per kilo.

“Mahal talaga…pero ‘di naman pwedeng ‘di ka bibili…kulang pag walang sibuyas sa pagluloto. Hays,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Ang sibuyas noon ‘pag hiniwa mo luluha ka, pero ang sibuyas ngayon ‘pag naririnig mo ang presyo iiyak ka,” a social media user said.

“Nakakaiyak talaga ang sibuyas,” an online user wrote.

“Sibuyas na naging ginto dahil sa presyo,” a social media user said.

“Kaya kaming mga OFW ‘pag uwi namin wala na munang chocolate, sibuyas at bawang ang ipapasalubong namin 35 kilos,” a migrant worker jokingly said.

“Dito sa abroad ang mura ng sibuyas at bawang at mga sariwang gulay. Dyan sa Pinas gold price pweding isanla sa pawnshop,” she added.

“Golden onions. What will be next?” a Facebook user asked.

A few months ago, the DA projected that the local farm output of onions and garlic would not be enough to meet the expected demand until the last quarter of the year.

Aside from the onion price hike, some Filipino consumers also expressed frustration over the increased price of Noche Buena items.

The Department of Trade and Industry last week released a price guide for Noche Buena items which showed huge price hike.

LOOK: DTI release price guide for Noche Buena products this 2022 SRPs apply nationwide unless specified. It also applies to both supermarkets and wet markets. | via @jsmalasig pic.twitter.com/fDaeThloOD — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) November 24, 2022

