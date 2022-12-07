Donny Pangilinan’s photo earns online buzz for his resemblance with SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu

Filipino Kpop fans did a double take on the recent photo of Donny Pangilinan due to his resemblance with SEVENTEEN member Kim Mingyu.

On Tuesday, December 6, the Filipino actor shared photos from his Dubai trip.

This immediately earned online buzz, especially among CARATS, SEVENTEEN’s fandom.

“Gusto ko yung napa-second look talaga ako KASI AKALA KO TALAGA SI MINGYU PANGILINAN,” a social media user said in jest.

“Kala ko si Mingyu Batumbakal T_T” an online user quipped.

“Twinny talaga,” a Twitter user commented.

“DIBA I THOUGHT HE WAS GYU WHEN HE POPPED ON MY TL BUT I DON’T WANT TO QRT IT BC I THOUGHT I MIGHT GET RATIOED,” a social media user said.

“Kim Mingyu or Donny Pangilinan? Or Mingyu Pangilinan??” a social media user jokingly said.

“What in the Mingyu Pangilinan is this?!??!” an online user quipped.

“Never beating the Mingyu Pangilinan allegations,” a social media user said in jest.

“HALA OONGA SH*T. KALA KO NGA SI MINGYU NUNG UNA, G*G* DONNY MAS LUMAKI PA LALO CRUSH KO SAYO,” a Twitter user wrote.

Another social media user also juxtaposed the photos of the two celebrities while playing golf.

May tagalog version si mingyu pero si donny pangilinan 😭 pic.twitter.com/LnmVr3X1nk — Joey ✨ (@bbsooyoungk) December 7, 2022

Donny went to the Middle East with his on-screen partner Belle Mariano to promote their movie “An Inconvenient Love.” This is also shown in international cinemas.

The love team also made headlines a few months ago, after they were likened to SM Entertainment artists Kim Yeri and Mark Lee.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN will stage another concert in the Philippines at the Philippine Arena, Bulacan on December 17.

Last October, the group held a two-day concert in Manila which was sold out.

