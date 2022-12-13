Makeup brand CEO gives away additional paid vacation leaves as raffle prize for employees

Electronic appliances and gadgets are some of the common raffle prizes in the Philippines, especially during Christmas parties.

This year, Colourette CEO Nina Cabrera made the raffle prize for her employees different from these usual prizes.

On TikTok, she shared that one of their raffle prizes is an additional five days of paid vacation leave, which employees can use in 2023.

“This was my favorite raffle prize as inspired by Atty. Gideon! Hahaha,” Nina wrote in the caption.

Cabrera is referring to lawyer Gideon Peña‘s viral post expressing his hope that companies would consider additional leaves as a raffle prize for a Christmas party.

“Sana ang iparaffle sa mga Christmas party ay additional leaves. Aanhin mo naman kasi ang malaking tv kung lagi ka namang nasa opisina,” the lawyer said in a tweet.

Many social media users praised the business owner for her move.

“This is the new normal na para sa companies who value and appreciate their employees. Best boss you’ll ever have guys!” a TikTok user commented.

“Yes! Maganda ‘to! Extra 5 days with loved ones!” a social media user wrote.

“Yung pinagiisipan yung binibigay sa mga empleyado, swerte niyo sa boss niyo,” an online user said.

“Grabee ganito gusto kong raffle. Sino ba naman ‘di gaganahan mag-work kung ganto,” a social media user said.

“Wow, very employee first, ang saya,” a TikTok user wrote.

Others also hoped that other companies would consider vacation leave as a raffle prize.

“Sana maging trend na to sa mga companies,” a social media user said.

“Gusto ko yan. Mas [ma-a-]appreciate ko ang paid VL kesa cash gift,” an online user wrote.

“Ganyang raffle sana sa lahat haha,” a TikTok user commented.

“Jusko! Panalo na prize ‘to! Huhu sana ma-adapt ‘to ng BPO hahahaha” a social media user said.

As of writing, Nina’s TikTok video garnered 6,464 likes, 112 comments, and over 145,400 views.