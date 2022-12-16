PSA: MIAA teams up with Grab Philippines for ‘Airport to Anywhere’ transport service

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) partnered with a ride-hailing firm to provide better airport transport services for arriving travelers.

The MIAA operates the four terminals of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Called “Airport to Anywhere (ATA),” this initiative is launched in partnership with Grab Philippines. It aims to help address the high demand for airport vehicles during the holiday season.

MIAA issued this announcement on Thursday, December 15.

In the post, MIAA said that it added 200 Grab-accredited vehicles to its airport vehicle fleet ahead of the expected influx of arriving overseas Filipinos with vacation plans in their hometowns.

The ATA unit can be booked via Grab’s mobile application.

Prices are fixed based on the location of the destination. There are also surcharges.

MIAA General Manager Cesar Chiong expressed delight that the initiative was launched just in time for the holiday season.

Talks with Grab started in September.

“We explored this partnership as part of our preparations for the Christmas season. We thank Grab Philippines and the LTFRB for joining hands with us in the interest of our air-riding public,” Chiong said.

NAIA’s monthly passenger volume rose to 3.1 million or a 229% increase compared to the same period last year.

MIAA is expecting an upward trend in passenger traffic when overseas Filipinos start to arrive in the Philippines on Friday, December 16.

As of writing, Grab Philippines has yet to issue guidelines to its users on how to use ATA units.

This news, meanwhile, came days after reporter Atom Araullo’s tweet about his difficulty of finding transportation at the airport. The tweet prompted renewed clamor to fix the public transportation system in the country.

Araullo described the situation as proof of a “broken transportation system” in his tweet.

The MIAA’s Twitter account later replied to the journalist’s complaint.

The airport authority attributed the struggle in finding transport options to the rush hour in Metro Manila.

In relation to this, the MIAA also alerted the public about a card of fake airport transfer rates being circulated on social media.

Passengers are advised to report anyone who is offering these fake rate cards to the MIAA management through its social media page or hotline (8877-1111). They may also send a message to its mobile number: 0917 839 6242.

