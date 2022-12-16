‘Comedy’: Did Manila Luzon throw shade at politicians in viral closing remarks for ‘Drag Den PH?’

Manila Luzon was perceived to throw shade with her ending spiel about comedy and Filipino politicians during the latest episode of “Drag Den Philippines.”

Manila, the runner-up of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 3, is the main host and judge of the drag reality series that can be streamed via Amazon Prime.

In the second episode that aired on Thursday, December 15, the half-Filipino drag superstar ended the episode with a witty commentary on why Filipinos love comedy.

“According to a global survey, the Philippines was ranked as the third happiest country in the world. Well, no wonder Filipinos just love comedy so much,” Manila said.

“From films and sitcoms to stand-up comedy, novelty songs and internet memes…Oh, and let’s not forget. Filipinos just love comedy starring politicians who treat the Filipino people like a joke. That’s not funny,” she added.

This statement was in line with the episode’s theme “Drag Den Pinoy Comedy.”

A video of this moment was shared on the social media channels of “Drag Den Philippines”.

“Beep beep beep! Joke lang 1/2!” the caption reads.

Manila’s closing remarks quickly gained buzz on Twitter and Facebook.

The video of it garnered 6,900 reactions, 135 comments and 89,000 views on Facebook.

The tweet about it, meanwhile, gained 1.717 retweets, 514 quote-retweets and 6,623 likes on the short-message social media platform.

Several Filipinos praised Manila for her delivery of these remarks.

“Manila ain’t got no chill. Love it,” one user tweeted.

“Manila’s closing remarks are just (heart emojis),” another Facebook user said.

Other viewers, meanwhile, perceived her comments to be “throwing shade at Philippine politics.”

“That’s one shady queen,” a Facebook user commented.

“Shiaaa the attack. Haha what a shade,” another user said.

Some also commented that Manila was only telling the reality about the country’s political landscape.

“Manila Luzon spitting facts. I love you madam!” one user said.

Manila’s closing remarks during the premiere also gained buzz online.

In her spiel, she referenced the old Guinness record of the late president Ferdinand Marcos Sr.—the greatest robbery of a government.

And that’s a fact! 👑 Excited ka na ba maalog uli next week? 🥰 Kasi maaalog ka talaga from head to toe, front and back side to side I’ve been here all night, I’ve been here all day emz! #DragDenPH #DragIsPolitical #PrimeVideoPH pic.twitter.com/zj4aIxivC0 — Drag Den Philippines (@dragdenph) December 8, 2022

Manila also has experience impersonating a Filipino politician.

In one of the episodes of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 3, she transformed into the drag version of Imelda Marcos.

This was showcased during the show’s signature “Snatch Game” segment, a celebrity impersonation challenge for the drag queen contenders.

Manila Luzon’s performance there became one of the most notable moments during the competition.

Last September, “Drag Race Philippines” Season 1 runner-up Marina Summers also impersonated former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo during the Philippines’ version of the “Snatch Game.”

When she did not win the segment, Marina later released a parody video titled “Breaking My Silence, My Truth, I’m Sorry.”

She referenced Arroyo’s famous delivery of the “I’m Sorry” line which the former president expressed during the wiretap scandal of the 2004 presidential elections.