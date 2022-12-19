Rundown: QC Alternate routes for motorists during MMFF 2022’s Parade of Stars

The local government unit of Quezon City released alternate routes for motorists ahead of the Metro Manila Film Festival 2022‘s “Parade of Stars” featuring floats of actors from the movie entries.

The parade will happen on December 21, Wednesday at 4 p.m., but certain roads will be closed an hour before.

The Quezon City LGU said it would close access to the westbound direction of E. Rodriguez, from D. Tuazon to Mabuhay Rotonda starting 3 p.m. It will open to the public once the floats passed by.

It also advised motorists to avoid E. Rodriguez Avenue from Banawe to Mabuhay Rotonda on the night of December 20, Tuesday, since this will be the staging area for the parade floats.

The parade will kick off from the Mabuhay Rotonda, traverse Quezon Avenue and then stop at the Quezon Memorial Circle, where the main event will occur.

It will cover a distance of 7.36 kilometers and is expected to take a minimum of two hours and 30 minutes.

In line with this, the Quezon City LGU released infographics detailing the alternate routes motorists can take while the parade takes place.

Vehicles toward Edsa/Quezon Memorial Circle

Vehicles toward Manila area

Vehicles toward Del Monte Avenue and Araneta Avenue

Vehicles toward E. Rodriguez Sr Avenue, Edsa/Quezon Memorial Circle

“Dahil dito, asahan ang pagbagal ng daloy ng trapiko sa mga lugar at dagsa ng mga manonood. Pinapayuhan ang mga motorista na dumaan sa mga alternatibong ruta,” the LGU said.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, the organizer of the annual event, also released own infographics on the traffic advisory on its Facebook page.

The “Parade of Stars” will allow onlookers to see the stars of the eight MMFF film entries in person.

The movies competing in this year’s festival are the following:

Deleter by Viva Communications (Nadine Lustre, Louise Delos Reyes, and McCoy de Leon)

by Viva Communications (Nadine Lustre, Louise Delos Reyes, and McCoy de Leon) Family Matters by Cineko Productions (Noel Trinidad and Liza Lorena)

by Cineko Productions (Noel Trinidad and Liza Lorena) Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told by Borracho Film Production (Edu Manzano and Aljur Abrenica)

by Borracho Film Production (Edu Manzano and Aljur Abrenica) My Father, Myself by 3:16 Media Network and Mentorque Productions (Jake Cuenca, Dimples Romana and Sean de Guzman)

by 3:16 Media Network and Mentorque Productions (Jake Cuenca, Dimples Romana and Sean de Guzman) Nanahimik ang Gabi by Rein Entertainment Productions (Ian Veneracion, Heaven Peralejo and Mon Confiado)

by Rein Entertainment Productions (Ian Veneracion, Heaven Peralejo and Mon Confiado) Partners in Crime by ABS-CBN Film Productions (Vice Ganda and Ivana Alawi)

by ABS-CBN Film Productions (Vice Ganda and Ivana Alawi) Labyu with an Accent by ABS-CBN Film Productions (Coco Martin and Jodi Sta. Maria)

by ABS-CBN Film Productions (Coco Martin and Jodi Sta. Maria) My Teacher by TEN17P (Joey de Leon, Toni Gonzaga, and Ronnie Alonte)

The movies will compete for the festival awards to be presented during the “Gabi ng Parangal” at the New Frontier Theater on December 27.