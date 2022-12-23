How can we avoid food waste this Yuletide season? Green group offers tips

A green group offered tips on how to prevent food wastage during Christmas Eve celebrations.

EcoWaste Coalition issued these practical tips on Friday, December 23, ahead of Noche Buena dinners and other holiday gatherings.

“As the nation prepares for the yuletide feasting and celebration, we urge the public not to waste food through these practical tips that you can exercise this holiday season!” the coalition said.

The following are ways from EcoWaste on how Filipinos can prevent or reduce food wastage this weekend:

Check what is available in your refrigerator and kitchen before hitting the market.

Be a smart shopper. Plan your menu for the week first and prepare a shopping list, and stick to it to avoid impulse buying.

Calculate and buy only what you need for the occasion. Go for loose fruits and vegetables in lieu of pre-packed [ones] that usually [come] in plastic wraps and Styrofoam trays.

Stock only the type and quantity of food items that can be kept properly in the cabinet or refrigerator to retain the quality and avoid spoilage.

Store fruits and vegetables in [the] right places to make them last longer.

Be careful during food preparation to avoid food contamination and waste.

Don’t over-serve. Adjust the meal portions for kids as they eat less than adults.

Filipinos will celebrate Christmas Eve this year by adjusting to the skyrocketing prices of basic commodities, including Noche Buena ingredients.

The Department of Trade and Industry earlier made headlines after it shared a P500 shopping guide for the traditional Filipino dinner, which was perceived insufficient by many Pinoys online.

EcoWaste, meanwhile, also previously offered advice on how to reduce global waste when thinking of gifts for loved ones.

“It’s the holiday season once again! As we think of gifts to give to our loved ones (or to ourselves!), here are some practical and simple tips that you can follow in order to make sure that we’re not adding to the growing amount of e-waste globally!” it said on social media.