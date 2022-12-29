Rundown: DTI-certified fireworks ahead of New Year celebrations

The Department of Trade and Industry released on Wednesday a list of certified fireworks and firecrackers for consumers’ reference ahead of the New Year celebrations.

These fireworks products are locally made and manufactured by companies that bear the Philippine Standard (PS) for guaranteed safety and quality.

Here is the index of DTI-certified fireworks and their corresponding manufacturers and PS license numbers, as of December 19.

The names of the brands in the list are as follows:

Dragon Fireworks

Diamond

LF Fireworks

Pegasus

Phoenix

Double L

Nation

LLF

Andy’s Fireworks

Pyro Kreations

Yangco Fireworks

Star Light

Santiago Fireworks

4sure Fireworks

Licensed companies of fireworks conform to the provisions of Republic Act 7183 or the Law on Pyrotechnic Devices.

Section 2 of this law enumerates the types of firecrackers and pyrotechnical devices that are allowed to be “manufactured, sold, distributed and used” in the country.

Allowed firecrackers include the Watusi, Judah’s belt, the Skyrocket and the El Diablo.

Allowed pyrotechnic devices include fountains, whistle devices, sparklers and roman candles.

Prohibited firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices, meanwhile, are those with “explosive content that could endanger life and limb.”

These include the atomic big triangulo and the super lolo.

Under section 11, any person who violates the provisions of this act shall receive the following punishment:

A fine of not less than P20,000 nor more than P30,000.00

Imprisonment of not less than six months nor more than one year

Both such fines and imprisonment

DTI’s Bureau of Philippine Standards (DTI-BPS), under the Consumer Protection Group (CPG) reminded the public that the purchase and use of uncertified fireworks may cost lives and properties.

“The purchase and use of uncertified fireworks and firecrackers may result to damage to properties and cause fatalities,” said DTI-CPG Undersecretary Ruth B. Castelo.

“Hence, the DTI is here to remind all consumers to only buy and support certified fireworks produced by licensed and authorized manufacturers with Philippine Standard (PS) License,” Castelo added.

Reminders on purchasing

In the same statement, DTI said that customers should look for the following information in the packaging when purchasing fireworks:

Name of Firework Classification and Intended Use Brand or Trade Name Name and address of the manufacturer The words “Made in the Philippines” Warnings and Precautionary Signs Appropriate Instructions for Use Effects Philippine Standard (PS) Quality Mark with License Number

EcoWaste Coalition, meanwhile, urged localities, including the barangays, to be proactive in promoting a firework-free and injury-free celebration to herald the New Year.

The watchdog has been seeking barangay-level action in the non-use of fireworks through its “Iwas Paputoxic” campaign since 2006.

“As front liners in the promotion of public welfare, the proactive action by our barangay officials will be crucial in influencing families and neighborhoods to switch to a pro-health and pro-environment way of ushering in the New Year,” said Aileen Lucero, National Coordinator, EcoWaste Coalition.

As of December 27, the Department of Health has logged a total of 25 fireworks-related injuries.

DOH noted that this is 14% higher compared to the same period in 2021.