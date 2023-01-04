BPI account holders air complaints after losing money in ‘duplicated transactions’

The Bank of the Philippine Islands is trying to reverse what it called “duplicated transactions” following complaints of clients who reported seeing unwarranted deductions in their accounts.

“Some ATM, CAM (Cash Accept Machine) deposits, POS (Point-of-Sale) and e-commerce debit transactions from December 30 to 31, 2022 were posted twice,” BPI, a universal bank, said in an advisory on Wednesday, January 4.

The bank also tried to assure the public that their account is “safe and secure.”

Complaints

Early Wednesday, BPI clients reported losing money in their accounts while not being able to access the bank’s website and mobile app.



At 6:23 a.m. a Facebook user reported she lost a “double posting or double deduction transaction from 0431 Debit Memo.”

She said that she lost about P4,000 on her account.

“Those saying na these transactions are late reflection from transactions made during the holidays. Yes they are, they matched (see second pic) but those transactions are already deducted real-time from my account so ano to double deduct si BPI?” she said.

Despite messages of assurance from the bank, some social media users said that the memo was making them anxious

“This is giving me anxiety cause it also happened to my account. I hope you fix this asap,” a Twitter user said

“Jusq BPI ‘di ako makatrabaho ng maayos. Ba’t nothing to show yung account ko sa app niyo,” an online user wrote

“Thanks, but I’m still anxious,” a social media user said