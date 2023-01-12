Bitcoin, telescope, chocolates: Eye-catching Miss Universe 2022 national costumes

One of the most anticipated portions of the Miss Universe pageant is the National Costume competition.

The national costume allows the delegates of each country to showcase their culture and heritage in a creative way.

Given this, here is a rundown of the national costumes that caught the attention of the public during the 71st edition of the pageant on Thursday, January 12 (Philippines).

El Salvador

National Costume of #MissUniverse El Salvador, represents the History of Currency in El Salvador…#Bitcoin = @aleguajardo_sv 🇸🇻 "The very first country in the world in adopting #Bitcoin as a Legal Tender" pic.twitter.com/kDYjscp6vh — 🇸🇻₿🇩🇴 | LUJONY ™ |🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@jaccelsalvador) January 12, 2023

El Salvador‘s Alejandra Guajardo went on stage wearing a gold outfit and holding a scepter with a bitcoin logo, representing the history of her country’s currency.

In 2021, El Salvador became the first country to recognize bitcoin as a legal tender.

RELATED: In world first, bitcoin becomes legal tender in El Salvador

Great Britain

Great Britain’s Noky Simbani paid honor to the late Queen Elizabeth during the national costume competition.

Simbani wore a green cape and white gown embellished with silver stones

Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8, 2022, at the age of 96.

RELATED: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth dies peacefully at Scottish home aged 96

Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico IS OWNING the stage in her costume, WOW! #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/4lmhwDkdnA — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 12, 2023

Puerto Rico‘s Ashley Cariño surprised the public with her futuristic costume.

The ensemble was inspired by the Arecibo Observatory Radio Telescope.

The costume features a round LED screen which shows some of the pride of Puerto Rico.

This was created by mechanical engineer and musical artist DJ King Arthur.

Guatemala

The gold with a pop of color is popping off! 🌟

Tune in NOW to the 71st #MISSUNIVERSE Preliminary Competition airing LIVE on the official YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/8eot3BcX3j — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 12, 2023

The humongous national costume of Ivana Batchelor of Guatemala features notable elements from her country such as the pyramid, a jaguar and the Mayan calendar.

Switzerland

Miss Universe Switzerland 2022 Alia Guindi wore a costume inspired by chocolates.

The details on her shoulder, meanwhile, represent cocoa leaves.

Trinidad and Tobago

What an inspiring and unique costume, she is rocking it on stage. ✨

Tune in NOW to the 71st #MISSUNIVERSE Preliminary Competition airing LIVE on the official YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/tFOzUwTEfT — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 12, 2023

The gold costume of Trinidad and Tobago bet Tya Jané Ramey was inspired by her country’s carnival.

This carnival originated in the late-eighteenth century and was born out of resistance.

Before, slaves used to be outcast by the masquerades. Later on, they decided to hold their own form of carnival.

RELATED: ‘Fierce against in justice’: Celeste Cortesi brings Darna to Miss Universe stage