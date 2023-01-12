Miss Universe Thailand 2022’s upcycled gown a tribute to parents

Thailand’s bet to Miss Universe Anna Sueangam-iam flaunted her upcycled dress made out of used aluminum pull tabs of drink cans during the evening gown segment of the pageant’s preliminary competition.

It is also bedazzled with Swarovski diamonds.

Anna’s dress was her way to pay tribute to her father who is a garbage collector and her mother working as a street sweeper.

Despite being dubbed “garbage beauty queen,” Miss Universe Thailand said, “it never stopped her from shining bright as a precious gem.”

The “Hidden Precious Diamond Dress” was created by the fashion brand Manirat.

The evening gown of Thailand’s bet has gained compliments from social media users.

“If Miss Thailand wins, I won’t complain,” a Twitter user said.

“Miss Ma’am, Miss Universe Thailand’s evening gown is made of pull can tabs as a homage to her garbage collector dad and street sweeper mom. Thailand is back in their A-game,” an online user wrote.

“Thai beauty queens really know how to serve with their costumes and gowns,” an online user commented.

“THIS IS SO GENIUS HOLY,” a Twitter user wrote.

“We love a conceptualized Queen! Let’s go Thailand,” a social media user cheered the delegate.

Miss Universe coronation night will be held on Saturday, January 14 evening in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA. (9 a.m., Sunday, January 15, Philippine time).

