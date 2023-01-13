‘Overloaded bus’: Viral commuter scenario spotlights transport woes

A commute scenario has become viral as it reflects the transport woes faced by the country.

In a social media post, a driver was seen walking out of the bus as desperate passengers insisted on riding the vehicle despite it being overloaded.

The driver appealed to the passengers but they continue to persist hopping onto the bus.

Out of frustration, the driver walked out and said, “Sige, ayaw niyong bumaba? Ako ang bababa.”

“Bakit ganito ba sa Pinas puno [na ang bus] pati upuan ko sinampahan pa. Bala kayo ma-late lahat,” the driver was quoted in the Facebook post.

“Sa tingin niyo saan ako papasok para ipag-drive kayo?” he asked.

Transport woes

While many found this scenario hilarious, others lamented the situation of the public transportation in the country.

“Not funny, it’s sad actually,” an online user commented.

“Kaya ayan na-normalize na yung ganyan quality ng public transport. Imbis na i-push natin yung gobyerno na ayusin yung public transportation, eh tiis-tiis na lang, diskarte na lang, itawa na lang,” a social media user said.

“Nakakaawa both the driver and the passengers,” an online user said.

“Indeed not funny sa driver’s seat pa talaga sumampa [yung passenger ay] patunay na may transportation crisis sa Pilipinas,” a Reddit user wrote.

A Reddit user, meanwhile, said that no commuter or driver would want to ride in a congested vehicle but they were left with no choice.

“Wala namang may gusto makipag siksikan sa bus. Mga pasahero pag maraming available na sasakyan namimili pa ng maluwag. Mga driver din, walang may gustong mag drive ng bus na doble/triple yung bigat kesa sa normal na ‘puno’ na bus,” the online media user said.

“Kaso wala, pag ‘di sila nag pasakay mas mababa yung kikitain nila. Pag ikaw mismo ang ‘di sumakay sa ganayan, good luck kung makauwi ka pa bago mag-alas dose,” he added.

An online user also noted that overloading may cause an accident.

During the holidays, the problems of the country on transportation were highlighted.

Commuters reported that some registered motorbike taxi riders are operating as habal-habal riders amid the Christmas rush.

They also shared that these riders charge them fees higher than the suggested rate in the ride-hailing platforms.

RELATED: Amid holiday rush, commuters complain vs motorbike taxis operating as habal-habal riders

Because of this, desperate commuters were forced to book rides using a dating app and delivery services.

Meanwhile, at the beginning of the year, EDSA Bus Carousel welcomed long lines of passengers after the bus services’ free fare program ended on December 31.

Commuters complained about bus shortages. They said buses took several hours to return to board the next passengers, resulting in long queues.

Other commuters also reported that bus conductors were not following the implemented fare matrix.

RELATED: Long lines persist at EDSA Bus Carousel despite end of ‘libreng sakay’

According to the results of the 2022 Urban Mobility Readiness Index, Metro Manila was named one of the cities with the worst public transport system in the world.

The study ranked 60 cities around the world based on “mobility readiness,” determined by the quality of its public transit systems and other factors like commute speed, affordability and waiting time.

RELATED: Metro Manila public transportation among the worst in the world: study