You can register Easytrip stickers to Autosweep system. Here’s how and where.

Motorists can now use their Easytrip stickers with the Autosweep system on toll gates of major roads in the country.

In an advisory on January 19, the Department of Transportation said that this move was first announced by the Toll Regulatory Board.

It has been in effect since January 15.

“You may now use your Easytrip RFID Sticker at the Autosweep System (i.e., Skyway Stages 1 and 2, Skyway Stage 3, SLEX, NAIAX, MCX, STAR Tollway and TPLEX) by enrolling your Sticker at the designated registration sites,” the DOTr said.

Easytrip and Autosweep are types of cashless payment systems through the radio frequency identification (RFID) stickers in major expressways that connect Metro Manila to provinces.

The registration sites to enroll Easytrip stickers include the following:

Skyway office

SLEX office

C5 office

Petron Gasoline Station at Commerce Avenue

RFID Center at Southwoods Exit to North, Biñan, Laguna

RFID Center at TPLEX (Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway)

Here’s the complete list of registration sites via DOTr’s Facebook post.

This new RFID process was first announced on TRB’s Facebook last December.

According to the FAQs provided on the post, only the “neology brand” Easytrip sticker can be read by the Autosweep system.

“Tutukuyin po ng aming Autosweep personnel kung akma ang inyong Easytrip sticker sa Autosweep system habang nirerehistro ninyo ito sa Autosweep Customer Service Centers o Autosweep kiosks,” TRB said.

The board also made emphasis that the wallets for Autosweep and Easytrip are still different.

“Magkahiwalay pa ang mga wallet ng Easytrip at Autosweep, kahit na parehong babasahin ang mga RFID stickers nito sa SMC [San Miguel Corporation] tollways,” it said.

Requirements for the sticker registration are as follows:

Application form via the Autosweep website

Copy of valid ID (government-issued or company-issued)

Vehicle where the sticker will be installed

Read the rest of the FAQs via the TRB’s post.

Easytrip and Autosweep were fully launched in October 2020 to allow cashless transactions of vehicles and reduce physical contact in toll gates amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both stickers are operated by different companies. Easytrip RFID is under the Metro Pacific Tollways and the Autosweep RFID is implemented by the San Miguel Corporation.

Following the partial integration of both stickers, some motorists still hoped that the government will push for only one RFID sticker for all toll gates in the future.