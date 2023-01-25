Clothing brand unveils shirt inspired by iconic blanket pattern 

A clothing brand earned buzz for featuring the design of a classic blanket found in typical Filipino households in its latest shirts.

Nobody Clothing on Monday announced the release of a new shirt called the “Milagros,” patterned after the iconic 333 sparrow blankets or bed sheets, especially famous during the ’90s.

“In the past, we have named our more special products after women we admire. This one is named after a lady who is very close to [our] heart and home. We don’t know if she knows this but this little dream of a brand would not exist if weren’t for her,” it said in a Facebook post.

“Most of us have fond (we hope) memories about this fabric and the ways in which it was used around our homes,” the clothing brand added.

It admitted that its team is still finding out about the iconic sheet’s origins in terms of design and production.

“We would genuinely appreciate any leads regarding this,” Nobody Clothing said.

It added that its latest shirt is still in its research and development phase.

This was not the first time that the iconic design inspired clothing.

Last year, social media personality Sassa Gurl gained buzz for appearing at the Preview Ball with a customized pink floral dress bearing such a pattern.

Details about the iconic blanket are scarce, but some call it the “333 blanket.” Others call it the “333 sparrow blanket” or simply the “sparrow blanket.”

It boasts of being 100% made of cotton.

Based on its plastic coverings, the blanket is imported from China. Others have labels claiming it came from Shanghai, China.

The blanket is recognizable for its stripes and intricate floral designs scattered in some parts of the fabric.

It usually comes in white and is partnered with other colors like pink, blue or orange, among others.