Ride-hailing app users urged to report suspicious activities amid reports of fake drivers

A ride-hailing app advised the commuting public to immediately report to them any suspicious or irregular activities after reports of fake drivers using its name circulated online.

Grab Philippines said that it remains “fully committed to ensuring utmost safety standards” across its platforms in response to the reported encounters.

“We are deeply concerned by the recent reports involving a certain individual who disguises himself to be Grab driver-partner to pick-up passengers,” part of its statement sent to Interaksyon reads.

“We have carefully reviewed our records and we can confirm that the vehicle is not registered with Grab. Our team has also reached out to the netizen involved, and we are yet to receive feedback,” it added.

The TNVS service also reminded its passengers “to always ensure that the plate number and vehicle details indicated on the app matches with the vehicle that they will ride.”

It likewise advised the public to immediately report to them via its Help Center any suspicious activities relating to its service and app so its team can quickly assist them.

On Thursday, Grab posted a similar reminder on its Facebook page.

“Before boarding the vehicle you’ve booked, ensure that the plate number of the car matches the one on your app,” it said.

“Verify before riding. For safety concerns, we advise to immediately report incidents to the authorities or through this link,” the ride-hailing added, attaching a link where passengers can submit their reports.

The reminder came after some commuters encountered individuals on the road pretending to be their Grab drivers while waiting for the ones they actually booked.

Facebook user Mc Cauley was among those victimized by the modus.

He said that he and his companions were approached by a black SUV whose driver came to them and insisted on being their Grab booking.

The fake driver also wanted to charge them with higher fare than the one calculated on Mc Cauley’s app.

Theater actress Justine Peña was also approached in the same area.

According to the actress, she was waiting to be fetched by her wife when a black SUV suddenly approached her and claimed to be her “Grab booking.”

READ: New modus? Reports about alleged fake ride-hailing app driver circulate online

The Land Transportation Office has since issued a show cause order to the driver and owner of the vehicle allegedly involved in the scams.

They can lose their license if they are found to violate provisions of the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Jay Art Tugade also expressed his alarm over the incidents.

“Hindi natin dapat makalimutan na ang driver’s license ay ibinibigay sa mga kuwalipikadong indibidwal bilang pribilehiyo ng gobyerno kaya’t hindi dapat inaabuso,” he was quoted as saying.

“Mas lalong hindi pupuwede na gamitin ang pribilehiyo na ito para manloko ng mga tao lalo ng mga pasahero na desperadong makauwi o makarating sa kanilang destinasyon,” Tugade added.

Sen. Grace Poe, chair of the Senate Public Services Committee, said that the government’s swift response to the issue must match the public’s vigilance.

“The vigilance of our people must be matched with quick action from the police, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, and other concerned agencies in putting in place measures to counter this illegal modus,” she said in a statement.