Filipino-Canadian teen Tyson Venegas secures platinum ticket on ‘American Idol’

Filipino-Canadian Tyson Venegas got the first platinum ticket in the 21st season of “American Idol.”

Singing Billy Joel’s “New York State Of Mind” while playing the piano, Tyson got a standing ovation from Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

Lionel was in disbelief that Tyson is just a teenager.

“He’s claiming to be a 17-year-old, but he’s performing like a 45-year-old,” Lionel said.

The “American Idol” contestant’s mom Iris revealed that Lionel is Tyson’s music inspiration.

“One of his very first concerts was Lionel Richie and he was inspired by you (Lionel) that’s where he learn to sing from his heart and like tell stories,” Iris said.

“Well we flip the switch now, I inspired him back then, he just inspired us today. Let me tell you, that performance was spot-on professional,” Lionel responded.

“You sang notes and runs that I haven’t felt in my body in a long time, and I felt so connected. I felt alive,” Katy commented.

“The only one in all of Las Vegas to receive a platinum ticket, Tyson. You are it,” the 38-year-old pop superstar said.

What makes a platinum ticket more special than the usual Golden Ticket received by the contestants is that it allows the artist to advance directly to the second round of Hollywood Week.

The platinum ticket was introduced on the 20th anniversary of “American Idol.” This is only given to one performer in each of the three audition cities.

Tyson expressed took to Instagram to express gratitude for the recognition he receives.

“I hit the jackpot! I got the first #PlatinumTicket of the season and I’m heading to Hollywood! Thanks so much @KatyPerry, @LukeBryan and @LionelRichie!” he said in a post.

In 2020, Tyson joined “The Voice Teens Philippines” season 2 under Team apl.de.ap but left the competition prior to the Knockouts.