Satire: Angel Locsin, friends’ ‘Reacting to Roar’ vlog

CLAIM: Online posts claiming that Angel Locsin and other actresses have a “reaction video” on Toni Gonzaga‘s rendition of a popular song of Katy Perry in a campaign rally have been circulating online.

Toni, who resigned as the main host of the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother,” has been performing “Roar” in campaign rallies of the “UniTeam” alliance of presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and vice presidential bet Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Toni’s performance at the Mandaluyong campaign sortie was captured in a video posted on YouTube last February 13. It garnered various reactions from netizens, with some criticizing the actress’ manner of singing.

Some Filipino online users later used the photo recently uploaded by Angel and her celebrity friends, where they appear to be watching something on a smartphone.

The netizens jokingly likened their reaction to Toni’s video with the pose of the celebrities in the photo.

Another Twitter user shared a supposed screengrab of a trending YouTube video with the title “Reacting to ‘ROAR!.'” It similarly used the celebrities’ photo.

The tweet garnered 13,400 likes, over 1,000 retweets and more than 600 quote tweets so far.

“Due to insistent public demand here’s the link,” the online user said in another tweet, giving a link.

The link redirects to an answered request to the eFOI or the Electronic Freedom of Information portal, a platform for citizens to ask information, records and documents from government agencies.

The request’s title was the “Breakdown or distribution of the recovered 174 billion Marcos ill-gotten wealth.” It was sought from the Presidential Commission on Good Government in November 2021.

A Facebook user also shared the same content with the attached link.

RATING: This is satire.

FACTS: Searching the title “Reacting to Roar” on YouTube does not show any clip of the celebrities. However, it yielded results of some vloggers’ reactions to Katy’s song.

There is also no reaction video from Angel, Bea Alonzo, Anne Curtis, Angelica Panganiban and Dimples Romana to the song, particularly Toni’s rendition.

Meanwhile, the photo of the actresses huddling together was from Dimples’ Instagram posted on February 28.

One of them showed Angel holding a phone as if seemingly watching something while the others look on. All of them are also smiling.

“LOVE and HAPPINESS. Nothing makes me happier than to see my dearest friends so happy and beaming with so much beauty and love. God is good,” Dimples wrote as a caption, adding several heart emojis.

Reports said that Angel invited her celebrity friends for a reunion dinner at her house last Sunday.

In an Instagram post, Angel posted some moments from the reunion where she referenced the 1996 hit comedy film “Do Re Mi.” It is a movie about a group of female singers and their friendship.

“Reunion with my favorite girls! Grabe, na-miss ko kayo, sobra!!” Bea also said in a separate Instagram post.

Why it matters

While the viral “reaction video” tweet was not meant to be taken seriously, some online users have been asking if it was real.

“Hoooy true ni? HAHAHA,” a Twitter user said in response.

“HAHAHAHAHA IF LEGIT TO??? I AM WHEEZING!!” another online user exclaimed.

Others also initially thought the satire post is true.

“NAUR THEY MADE A REACTION VID NOOOO,” another online user exclaimed.