Listening party: Playlist featuring Katy Perry, NCT Dream you can listen to ahead of Lazada’s virtual concert

An online shopping platform is set to hold a virtual concert headlined by international artists and local stars on Friday evening, ahead of its 9th birthday celebration on Saturday, March 27.

In line with this, e-commerce giant Lazada created a playlist on streaming service Spotify called “Lazada 9th Bday – Super Party.”

The playlist features artists who will perform in the concert also called “Lazada Super Party” which is slated at 9:30 pm, March 26.

It invited its users to listen to the playlist.

Get ready for the #LazadaSuperParty happening this MARCH 26 by listening to the songs that your favorite artists will be performing!🥳Head to https://t.co/Fk7zLwgJSj to follow and groove to this Spotify playlist today 🎧#LazadaPH #LazCelebrate9Years #Lazada9Birthday pic.twitter.com/BmU8pPx8ZZ — Lazada Philippines (@LazadaPH) March 23, 2021

American singer Katy Perry and Korean boy group NCT Dream were chosen to headline the much-anticipated event.

Katy sent her video greeting for the e-commerce platform while NCT Dream sent a video message inviting their Filipino fans, collectively called NCTzens, to watch their performance.

THE #LAZADASUPERPARTY IS HERE! ✨Join us and celebrate our Everyday Superheroes, tonight at 9:30PM via GMA7 & Lazada app! Watch amazing performances from global popstars @katyperry and @NCTsmtown_DREAM, and your favorite kapuso stars💙 #Lazada9Birthday #LazCelebrate9Years pic.twitter.com/a2CxydFuPP — Lazada Philippines (@LazadaPH) March 25, 2021

These artists will share the stage with various brand ambassadors in Southeast Asia, including the following local celebrities and GMA artists:

Mimiyuuuh

Alden Richards

Lovi Poe

Barbie Forteza

Christian Bautista

Valeen Montenegro

Mark Bautista

DJ Loonyo.

Kyline Alcantara

All hyped up

Filipino fans have expressed their excitement online following the announcement of virtual concert lineup.

Nine years of e-commerce

As the online shopping platform turns nine this year, its chief executive officer Chun Li attributed their success to the continued support of the consumers, brands and other merchants for the platform over the past years.

“We also want to recognize the positive impacts made by every individual in our community,” the CEO of the e-commerce group said.

“We are excited to continue setting the benchmark for the eCommerce industry, by propelling entrepreneurs and brands forward in their digital transformation journey, and serving consumers through a safe, convenient and experiential shopping journey,” he added.

Ray Alimurung, Li’s Philippine counterpart, likewise congratulated everyone for the continuous growth of Lazada in the ecommerce industry.

“Over the past nine years, we have seen how the eCommerce space has grown and evolved from its humble beginnings. I’m proud of what Lazada has achieved, helping accelerate progress in the digital space and empowering more businesses to go and grow online,” Alimurung said.

“As we celebrate our 9th Birthday, we not only want to celebrate the successes that Lazada has achieved. We also want to recognize each and every member of our community that has helped us get to where we are today,” he added.

Aside from the star-studded show, Lazada also offers exclusive vouchers consumers could collect and win during the countdown to its birthday celebration.

Various activities also await shoppers and fans including “Shake It,” where viewers could win up to P99,999 vouchers and “Super Party Lazada Millionaire” segment where three winners could win up to P1 million.

These celebrations will be aired on GMA-7, LazLive on the Lazada app and on its social media accounts.