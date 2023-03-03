‘Captain Philippines’: Pics of Manila cop’s name, old rank resurface online

Captain Philippines?

Old images featuring a television interview of a police officer with a unique name was reshared by Filipinos on Twitter and Reddit.

Reddit user u/Ishypeasy on February 10 shared a picture of then-Capt. Philipp Ines of the Manila Police District being interviewed on ABS-CBN’s “Kuha Mo!” before.

“Kuha Mo!” was a documentary and news magazine television program that aired on the network from 2019 to 2020. It was presented by Anthony Taberna.

Ines was interviewed in one of the episodes of the program where his name was listed in the frame.

He was identified as “CAPT. PHILIPP INES,” a public information officer of the Manila Police District’s Fourth Station.

“Kabahan ka na, Captain America. #HailHaydra,” Redditor u/Ishypeasy wrote as a caption, referencing the famous Marvel character described as the leader of the superhero group the Avengers.

The post has been upvoted at 98%, with Pinoys sharing their amusement over his identification in the comments.

If the police’s name is spelled as one word, his rank and name would be “Captain Philippines.”

“G*go [‘yung] magulang nito, pinagtripan [‘yung] pangalan niya hahaha,” a Redditor commented.

“I wanna hug his parents for this. They saw the opportunity and took it,” another Reddit user wrote.

“Props to his parents LMAO [laughing my a*s off],” exclaimed a different Pinoy.

“Shuta, loading ako dun ah. Hahahahaha, witty ha,” wrote another Redditor.

Twitter user @MiaMagdalena also shared the same picture on February 28 with the caption, “Captain America is shaking.”

Captain America is shaking. pic.twitter.com/b7tkOKlzwM — Miss Maggie (@MiaMagdalena) February 27, 2023

Ines is the spokesperson of the Manila Police District.

He has since been promoted from the rank of captain, making his current title Police Major Philipp Ines.