‘Harina pa lang’: Dessert shop’s update about cake order draws laughs

A bakeshop in Quezon City gained buzz on Facebook for a conversation its team had with one of its customers.

On March 1, Wadough’s, a bakery known for its cake varieties, shared how it responded to one of its customers who asked for an update about its cake order. This was posted to promote the shop’s customer services on Facebook.

“Any updates po sa cake?” the customer asked in the chat.

“Gusto ko lang po malaman update,” the message further reads.

Its delivery date, however, is still a long way to go, that is, on August 20.

For this reason, Wadough’s responded with: “Harina pa lang siya today.”

“We bake 20’s order tomorrow,” it added.

In the post, Wadough’s said that its team bakes cake orders before pick-up day to assure freshness.

“Gaano kami ka-specific mag-update?” the post reads.

“We bake our cakes one day before pick-up para siguradong fresh at moist pagdating sa inyo,” it added.

Their conversation later amused several Facebook users.

The post had since garnered 8,500 reactions, 334 comments and 1,300 shares on the platform. Most of the reactions were laugh reactions.

Several Facebook users also cheered Wadough’s for its witty response to the customer.

“I stan the honesty hahahaha,” one Filipino commented.

“Ay winner [yung] harina pa lang siya today,” another comment reads.

Other Filipinos tagged their friends and loved ones to let them know about the viral joke. Some of them also asked their friends to buy them a cake from this dessert shop.

Based on their profile, Wadough’s is a homegrown bakery located along Maginhawa Street in Quezon City. It has also won several awards in the past and has a list of celebrity clients in its portfolio.

Aside from cakes, the shop also serves as a café and restaurant for its patrons.