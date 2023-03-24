Theater group to perform live interpretation of Stations of the Cross

A local theater group is inviting the Catholic faithful to immerse themselves in the Stations of the Cross in a different manner this Lenten Season.

Safespace Association said that Filipinos can watch a living sculpture interpretation or reenactment of the 14 Stations of the Cross at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral on Holy Wednesday or April 5 at 7 p.m.

The group said the experience would make the public reflect on their “humanity, existence, and purpose.”

They also hope to engender a meaningful observance of the Holy Week and cultivate a devout reflection of the passion and death of Jesus Christ on the Cross.

The living tableau is staged by Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Inc’s Casa Gorordo Museum, in collaboration with the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

Artistic rendering is done by SafeSpace Association, which called it a “live interpretation of showcasing faith through [the] arts.”

Reports said that the activity is a first in the history of Casa Gorordo Museum and Cebu.

“Since it is our 40th anniversary, we want to offer a more dynamic and artistic way of devotion to the Cebuanos,” Michael Sta. Maria, Casa Gorordo’s partnership and portfolio officer, said to SunStar Cebu.

The Stations of the Cross is one of the traditions of the Holy Week where the faithful commemorate the passion and death of Jesus Christ in 14 stations or images that depict scenes of His crucifixion and death.

Each station focuses on specific events of His last days on earth as a man, beginning with his condemnation.

These are the following:

Jesus is condemned to death Jesus carries his cross Jesus falls for the first time Jesus meets his blessed mother Simon of Cyrene helps Jesus carry the cross Veronica wipes the face of Jesus Jesus falls the second time Jesus speaks to the women of Jerusalem Jesus falls the third time Jesus is stripped of his garment Jesus is nailed to the cross Jesus died on the cross Jesus is nailed down on the cross Jesus is laid in the tomb

The faithful recalls, prays, and meditates on each event until he/she has completed the 14 stations, much like a mini-pilgrimage.

The Stations of the Cross are commonly found in churches or church yards as a series of 14 icons or images.