‘Time is gold’: Pinay prepares lumpia while stuck in Holy Week traffic

A female jeepney passenger managed to prepare spring roll wrappers because of the heavy traffic during Holy Week.

Another Filipino captured this moment in a photo and uploaded it on Facebook. It quickly gained buzz on the platform.

In the post, the Facebook user named Patreng Collextion said that the traffic took them four hours on a road in Zambales. Patreng noted that this was due to the influx of tourists in the province.

“Hinimay na ni ate yung pang lumpia niya. Kala ko iluluto na din e ng makakakain habang nasa byahe,” the post reads with laughing emojis.

“Sayang di ko tuloy natikman,” the Facebook user further added.

This Facebook post quickly resonated with several Filipinos on the platform. It was also picked up by mainstream media outlets on Sunday, April 9.

In an interview with Pilipino Star Ngayon, Patreng recalled that other passengers are also looking for play cards to pass the time.

“Sa sobrang boring na namin sa jeep si ate hinimay na niya yung lumpia wrapper niya habang nag tatawanan at naghahanap na kami ng baraha para maglaro ng tongits habang nasa byahe dahil walang galawan yung mga sasakyan dahil sa trapik,” the Facebook user said.

“Next time magbaon ka na din ng panghiwa sa carrots at iba pang gulay para lulutuin na lang at inanalot pag-uwi,” the Filipino further added.

Several Filipinos, meanwhile, expressed their amusement with the photo through their comments online.

They remarked that “time is gold” for the Pinay jeepney passenger.

“Witty! Time is gold daw kasi talaga,” one Facebook user said.

“Time is gold. Bilang ni ate ung oras niya para pagdating sa bahay balot nalang po,” another Facebook user commented.

Neither the Facebook uploader nor the reports mentioned the specific road where the heavy traffic situation occurred.

Main roads along Metro Manila, however, were nearly empty starting last April 6, Maundy Thursday.

Filipinos in the region earlier headed to their provinces to take advantage of the long Holy Week holiday from April 6 to 10.