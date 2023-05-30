No specific prices: Photographer offers services to help ailing son, mother

Social media users called on the public to “support freelance photographers” after a father called for help to provide for his ailing son and mother victimized by a fire.

Facebook user Alexander Amora Juni, who describes himself as a freelance photographer, caught Filipinos’ attention when he offered his services and said that he does not give “specific prices” for his offerings.

“I accept how much the client can afford to give. Just pay for my fare from Sucat going to the venue at give how much you could afford,” he said in a viral post on May 22.

Sucat is an urban barangay in Muntinlupa City.

“I am doing this to support my son’s medicines who is diagnosed [with] Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and for my mom who was affected [by a] fire incident,” Alexander said in his post.

“If interested, please book earlier for your events such birthdays, anniversaries to avoid any conflicts of schedule. Thank you,” Alexander continued.

In a separate post, he sought for prayers and help for his mother who was affected by a fire in Candijay, Bohol.

In his main post about his photography service, Alexander also shared pictures of himself for identification purposes.

Alexander’s Facebook post earned the attention of some Filipinos who shared his post with the hashtag “#supportfreelancephotographers.”

A freelancer is an individual who “pursues a profession without a long-term commitment to any one employer” or a “person who acts independently without being affiliated with or authorized by an organization.”

“Sir Alexander Amora Juni (emojis) #supportfreelancephotographers,” a Facebook user who shared Alexander’s post wrote with emojis of a heart exclamation, clapping hands, and heart hearts.

Another Filipino simply shared the photographer’s post with the same hashtag.

Others, meanwhile, testified to Alexander’s character following his post.

“Please help kuya Juni Amora Alexander, sobrang malaking tulong ito sa family [niya], I remember magkasama kami sa campaign at madami [siyang] tinuro sa’kin, sobrang bait ng taong ito. Deserve ni kuya na matulangan din,” a Facebook user wrote.

“For photography sessions, kunin niyo po si Tito Juni Amora Alexander. The best po and sobrang bait!” another online user exclaimed.

“Baka maisingit [niyo] si Sir Alexander Amora Juni sa mga shoot [niyo]. Napakabait na tao po [niya] at napakasipag. Mahusay din na photog. ‘DI KA PABABAYAAN [NI] LORD, SIR JUNI,” wrote a different Pinoy.

Alexander gave more details about his son’s condition in a Facebook post on May 3.

“Our bunso, Angel Anthony Rose Juni, is not feeling well. We really need prayers po. Everyday, we fight Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Panginoon, pagalingin mo po siya,” he wrote.

Last March, his son uploaded an updated profile picture where he is in a wheelchair with the following caption:

“Please include me in your prayers po that the Divine Mercy will grant me [the] miracle of healing. No to Muscular Dystrophy.”

Muscular dystrophy is a rare muscle disease that is caused by mutations in a person’s genes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The muscle weakness that the individual feels due to this disease decreases their mobility over time and makes everyday tasks difficult.

The Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a type of this disease that affects about 14 in 100,000 males ages 5 to 24 years old.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association describes this condition as “a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness due to the alterations of a protein called dystrophin that helps keep muscle cells intact.”

Symptoms usually begin before one turns five-year-old, with the upper legs and upper arms showing initial weakness.

This disease can also affect the heart, lungs, throat, stomach, intestines, and spine.