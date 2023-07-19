Cover expenses stress-free with GCash’s money-lending service, G-Loan

GCash users can easily avail of a loan to cover their expenses with G-Loan, an easy lending solution.
G-Loan is the loaning service provided by the e-wallet app, which made loaning money easier for its users, especially those who do not own a bank account.
GCash users can apply for a loan from P1,000 up to P125,000, with an interest rate of as low as 1.59% per month.
Lendees who applied through G-Loan can expect a monthly payment of as low as P254 for five to 24 months.
On its website, the mobile wallet app said pre-qualified users can apply for a loan in the following six steps:
- Tap “Borrow” on the main page and select “G-Loan.”
- View your loan limit, interest rate, and processing fees.
- Select your loan amount, purpose of loan and review the details.
- Review the disbursement amount, monthly dues, and your first due date.
- Verify your loan application with the One-Time Pin (OTP) that will be sent to your number.
- Enjoy instant disbursement to your GCash wallet.
Alternatively, the mobile wallet app users can also consider using G-Gives and G-Credit, both of which have a “buy now, pay later” method.
GCash is an electronic wallet application that can be used to make monetary transactions without having to use a computer or go to a nearby bank.