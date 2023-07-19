Cover expenses stress-free with GCash’s money-lending service, G-Loan

GCash users can easily avail of a loan to cover their expenses with G-Loan, an easy lending solution.

G-Loan is the loaning service provided by the e-wallet app, which made loaning money easier for its users, especially those who do not own a bank account.

GCash users can apply for a loan from P1,000 up to P125,000, with an interest rate of as low as 1.59% per month.

Lendees who applied through G-Loan can expect a monthly payment of as low as P254 for five to 24 months.

On its website, the mobile wallet app said pre-qualified users can apply for a loan in the following six steps:

Tap “Borrow” on the main page and select “G-Loan.”

View your loan limit, interest rate, and processing fees.

Select your loan amount, purpose of loan and review the details.

Review the disbursement amount, monthly dues, and your first due date.

Verify your loan application with the One-Time Pin (OTP) that will be sent to your number.

Enjoy instant disbursement to your GCash wallet.

Alternatively, the mobile wallet app users can also consider using G-Gives and G-Credit, both of which have a “buy now, pay later” method.

GCash is an electronic wallet application that can be used to make monetary transactions without having to use a computer or go to a nearby bank.