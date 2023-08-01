‘Panalo’: Labrador Retriever in Bataan gains new fans for quirky photo

A Labrador Retriever won the hearts of Filipino animal lovers for her entry shot in a photo contest for pets in Bataan.

A veterinary clinic called Pet Hub Veterinary Clinic last month launched a pet photo contest for its clients in Balanga, Bataan.

Pet Hub uploaded the official entries in a Facebook post on July 24. There were over 40 adorable snapshots of fur babies competing for the first prize.

They later captured the hearts of a lot of Filipinos on the platform.

Pet Hub’s post itself garnered 1,800 heart reactions and 13,000 shares so far.

On August 1, Pet Hub hailed a Labrador Retriever named Cadies as the winner after she got the highest score at 89%.

In her winning photo, she was shown carrying a sharp object in her mouth. Her eyes, however, looked like she was pleading with the camera.

Cadies’ picture also garnered the most engagement on Facebook.

It garnered 117,000 reactions, 3,500 comments, and 24,000 shares on Facebook.

Of the reactions, 89,000 were laugh reactions and 24,000 were heart reactions. The rest were likes.

In the comments section, Filipinos expressed amusement and endearment for the dog for how she posed in the photo.

“Eto panalo,” a Facebook user commented with laughing emojis.

“Panalo ka na bih,” another Facebook user said with a laughing emoji.

Following such traction, Cadies garnered the most hearts and shares among the rest of the entries, also snagging the consolation prizes.

Overall, this Lab won the following gift certificates and free services:

P3,000 gift certificate for Pet Hub Bataan

Free grooming, vitamins, shampoo, and bath soap

The two other winners, meanwhile, are:

Trixie the mixed Belgian Malinois and German Shepherd in second place with a score of 78.6%

Bite Bite the Shih Tzu in third place with a score of 77.6%

Here are the photos of the three winning fur babies Cadies, Trixie, and Bite Bite.

“Congratulations! to our fantastic winners for sharing the most adorable pet moments! Thank you to everyone who participated and made this contest a success,” Pet Hub said.

“Stay tuned for more exciting events at Pet Hub Veterinary Clinic!” it added.