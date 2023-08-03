‘So sorry’: Why Eric Nam thinks Manila traffic is ‘unmatched’

A Korean-American singer got first-hand experience of the traffic conditions in Metro Manila.

Eric Nam described the traffic as “unmatched” on Twitter on August 2.

This came after his performance at the Wish 107.5 Bus Roadshow at Eastwood City in Quezon City earlier that day.

“Manila your traffic is unmatched,” Eric said.

His tweet quickly gained buzz among his fans on the platform. It garnered 6,056 retweets, 11,100 quotes, and 60,300 likes so far.

manila your traffic is unmatched — Eric Nam (에릭남) (@ericnamofficial) August 2, 2023

Eric’s sentiments on the region’s traffic situation resonated with several Filipinos on Twitter.

Some of them felt sorry that he has to experience this transport woe.

“So sorry!” a fan said on Twitter.

“So sorry, Eric,” another fan tweeted.

Other Filipinos also pointed out that Manila traffic is worse than before because of the rainy season.

“It really is (referring to Eric’s description). But it’s worse now because it’s raining,” a Twitter user said.

The singer’s post also made its way to Facebook. A Facebook page called Philippine Concerts uploaded a screenshot of it on the platform.

Facebook users quipped the bad traffic as a form of “Pinoy pride.”

“Welcome to the Philippines,” a Facebook user commented.

“Wagi na naman ang Pinas,” another Pinoy said on Facebook.

Eric is in Manila for a free fan meet event on Saturday, August 5. It will be held at the Market! Market! Mall in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

In a separate tweet, the Korean-American television personality reminded his fans that this gathering is free of charge.

“Manila! Just to clear up any confusion. The fan meeting this Saturday is 100% free to attend, but those who follow the @MarketMarketBGC rules get preferred entry! It is FREEEEEE! Hope to see you there,” Eric wrote.