Bad dreams? Provincial exorcism office shares tips on how to avoid nightmares

An exorcism office has a suggestion for Filipinos who want to get rid of bad dreams.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of San Fernando (RCASF) – Office of Exorcism shared that people can use exorcised salt if they have “oppressive nightmares.”

According to them, a pinch of the particular salt “may be taken before going to bed” if one is prone to bad dreams.

The exorcism office also said that the exorcised salt “may be sprinkled around the perimeters of the house once a month or once a week in rooms where there are regular occupants.”

Those who want to have an exorcised salt for their spiritual protection can buy rock salt (not iodized) and have a priest exorcise and bless it.

Father Jocis Syquia, director and chief exorcist of the Archdiocese of Manila’s Office of Exorcism, shared more suggestions to avoidi nightmares.

According to him, Filipinos can throw a pinch of exorcised salt at the four corners of their bed and pray a cleansing prayer before going to sleep.

The RCASF–Office of Exorcism also reminded the public that they should not be superstitious about blessed or exorcised salts.

“It’s important not to be superstitious about this, but, rather, in due deference, to make use of your blessed salt without becoming paranoid about it,” it said in a different post.

“That being said, if we admit that we are in spiritual warfare, why wouldn’t we want to make use of the tools and prayers of the Church which would better equip us to protect ourselves?” the exorcism office added.

“So, there is a healthy, balanced approach you must take with the use of blessed salt, as with any other sacramental. Avoid scrupulosity and obsessive worry over these things, remain in a state of grace, stay close to the Sacraments and to Our Lady,” it continued.

Catholicism is the most dominant religion in the country.

The Philippines also remains Asia’s Catholic bulwark, having the most number of baptized young children in the world as of 2019.