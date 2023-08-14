‘Ito na ang chance!’: Here’s why Star Cinema’s latest job ad is making rounds online

A job advertisement generated buzz on social media because of its poster that showed an edited script of the hiring process.

Star Cinema on August 11 announced that it is looking for a new “Creative Associate.” It also uploaded a poster for the job opening on its social media channels.

The application period runs from August 11 to 25.

ABS-CBN Films shall only process applications submitted through the link provided on the post.

“Thank you, Kapamilya,” it said.

What turned the heads of several Filipinos was the poster design.

The poster showed a script of an imagined scene among Star Cinema creatives. Their conversation was about the qualifications for their new team member.

It also contained common editing marks for script revisions.

As of writing, Star Cinema’s post garnered 15,000 reactions, 1,000 comments and 3,300 shares on the platform.

Creative writers whose names were on the poster also invited applicants to join them via their witty posts on Twitter.

“Kathniel script leak!!!! Charot OH BAKA NAMAN??? ITO NA ANG CHANCE MGA MISIS!” screenwriter Hyro Aguinaldo posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“Tara na’t makipag-baliwan sa amin!” Star Cinema’s Creative Director Jumbo Albano also posted.

“Nagbabasa kami ng sagot and g*gi wag niyo kami tanggalan ng work, ang dami niyong baliw!” another writer named Daisy Cayanan quipped on her X account.

Several Filipinos also found the poster amusing and witty.

“Galing, very creative!” a Facebook user commented.

“Napakacreative ng nakaisip ng job ad na toh. Very catchy,” another Facebook user shared.

Some of them also quipped that the “creative associate” role suits those who love to gossip.

“Oh, mga Marites sa buhay ko, ito na chance nyo to shine! Total mahilig naman kau gumawa ng kwento,” a Facebook user commented.

Based on the job poster, it was stated that both ABS-CBN Films and Black Sheep Productions are looking for a new creative team.

Star Cinema, formally called ABS-CBN Film Productions, Inc. (AFPI) is touted as one of the largest film and television companies in the Philippines.

It has produced over 240 films since it was founded in 1993.

Black Sheep, on the other hand, is a subsidiary of Star Cinema. Established in 2018, it was known for the acclaimed films “Alone/Together” (2019), “Fan Girl” (2020), and “Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan” (2023).