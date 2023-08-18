Manila archdiocese warns against churches ‘not in communion’ with Catholic faith

The Archdiocese of Manila has warned the faithful against participating in the services of certain churches that are “not in full communion” with the Catholic Church.

“The sacraments that they administer are therefore invalid and illicit,” the archdiocese said in a circular issued Aug. 16.

It stated that the practices and vestments of these churches are identical with those of the Catholic Church, potentially misleading the faithful.

The circular specifically referred to the Brazilian Catholic Apostolic Church and other groups, such as the Old Roman Catholic and Old Roman Catholic Church.

The archdiocese called on the clergy to convey the warning to their parishioners regarding the mentioned groups.

“We request our priests to inform our faithful for proper guidance regarding the matter,” it added.