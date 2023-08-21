Viral: Pics of Yassi Pressmam, CamSur governor together in one vehicle

More pictures of actress Yassi Pressman and Camarines Sur Governor Luigi Villafuerte circulated on social media after the latter was spotted kissing her cheek last week.

A Facebook user on Saturday posted images of the actress and the politician sitting together in an open-roof vehicle.

Luigi was on the driver’s side, while Yassi was on the passenger’s seat.

“SALA NA NAMAN NAKAPTAN NI GOV,” the Facebook, who claims to be a resident of Baao on Camarines Sur, wrote on Facebook on August 19.

A translation tool says the caption means “Governor has been caught again” in Bicolano.

The picture has earned 6,100 laughing reactions and over 3,700 comments so far.

The Facebook user also posted two other images of the actress and the politician with the caption: “Witwiw (grinning and red heart emojis) Swerte man talaga (face-with-revolving-hearts emoji)”

The photos are not posted on either Yassi or Luigi’s social media accounts.

The exact date of when it was taken also cannot be verified.

However, last August 13, the actress went to Camarines Sur to host Bombon’s 74th Foundation Event, where Luigi was present.

A video circulated online which showed the governor giving Yassi a kiss on the cheek after the crowd urged him to initiate the act.

“Palakpakan po natin, Yassi Pressman. Ang espesyal na tao sa puso ni Gov. Luigi. Bagay?” Luigi said with a smile after the kiss.

In a statement last August 16, Yassi called for the public’s understanding and respect as she opened up about her emotional healing after being linked to Luigi and Rep. Sandro Marcos (Ilocos Norte, First District).

It added that the actress was “embracing her newfound freedom and sense of independence with open arms” in the aftermath of her breakup with her former fiance, Canada-based businessman Jon Semira.

In the statement, Yassi said she recognizes the importance of self-discovery and personal growth during this phase of her life.

It added that the actress was taking her time “to focus on herself, heal from the emotional strain of the breakup, and fully immerse herself in the enriching experiences life has to offer.”

“Life is a journey of self-discovery and growth, and I’m embracing this new chapter with excitement and optimism,” the actress shared last week.

“I believe in the power of healing and self-care, and I’m using this time to explore who I am as an individual,” she added.

The statement said that the actress has been “actively immersing herself in new experiences” by “meeting new people and venturing into uncharted territories,” adding that the support she has been receiving from her fans and the public has been instrumental in her healing process.

READ: Yassi Pressman calls for understanding as she opens up about emotional healing

Yassi and Luigi have not yet addressed comments about the latest pictures circulating online.