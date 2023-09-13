New scam alert! BDO warns against fake emails on failed bank transactions

A private bank warned its clients about the circulation of fake notification emails regarding transactions.

BDO Unibank, or BDO said that this email claims that clients have failed bank transactions to scam them. The scam email also contains the bank’s logo, slogan and name to make it look legitimate.

In its advisory, the bank showed that the fake one resembles the official BDO alerts it sends users about account transactions.

Moreover, the unofficial email also contains a supposed reference number.

The subject of the email reads: “Security information regarding your account.”

Part of the scam email reads: “Unfortunately, we are unable to process your BDO Online Banking due to security reasons. As a result, your account has been locked and is suspended.”

BDO reminded users not to trust emails from unofficial BDO senders.

The names of legitimate BDO senders are:

BDO

BDO Alert

BDO Deals

BDO OTP [one-time password]

The institution also strongly advised clients against clicking any link provided by fraudulent senders.

“DON’T TRUST emails from unofficial BDO senders. DON’T CLICK LINKS,” BDO said.

BDO has been proactive online in warning the public about the proliferation of fake bank emails, text messages and social media posts using its logo to scam Filipinos.

Last August, it flagged two manipulated posts bearing the logos of CNN Philippines and Manila Times.

The fake online posts read: “BDO UNIONBANK ANNOUNCED THE OPENING O A NEW DIGITAL PLATFORM FOR ALL FILIPINOS.”

CNN Philippines also later issued a statement, denying making the fake report.

“FAKE NEWS. CNN Philippines is not associated with this Facebook post spreading disinformation. We did not report about BDO Unibank announcing a new digital platform for Filipinos,” the publication said on its Facebook account.

