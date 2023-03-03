BDO warns customers vs fake SIM card registration number update

A local bank warned its customers against messages that ask them to update their mobile numbers for SIM Registration.

BDO Unibank on February 27 posted an infographic that showed an example of this unsolicited message bearing the bank’s name.

The message also cited the Republic Act 11934 or the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Registration Act.

“According to RA-11934, you are required to update your mobile number and allow BDO to send notifications,” it reads.

BDO, however, said these messages are fake. It pointed out that SIM cards are registered through telecommunication providers and not on banks.

“SIM Registration is done through your telecom provider, not through your bank. Additionally, we will never ask you to update your number through a text message or link. If you receive this message, it’s fake,” the bank said.

BDO advised customers who receive these text messages to immediately report or forward them to this number: 22567888.

In the infographic, the bank reiterated: “We don’t require our clients to update their mobile number in line with the SIM Registration.”

The SIM Registration Act was signed into law last October 10. It seeks to regulate the distribution of SIM cards in the country and address the rise of text scams in the country.

The nationwide registration process started on December 27. By law, it shall end on April 26.

Mobile users of Globe Telecom and Smart Communications can register their SIM cards via their respective online platforms.

Those who fail or refuse to register their SIM cards can face penalties of up to P1 million.

